RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Looking for Several Young Players to Take Next Step With Development

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have several young receivers with the potential to make an impact in the coming years.

Rookies Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin showed flashes of play-making ability and each of them will use the offseason to make further strides. 

While Mark Andrews was a focal point of the Ravens passing attack. fellow second-year tight end Hayden Hurst also made some big plays. 

Each of those players have already shown coach John Harbaugh they have a tremendous upside. 

"Those guys can definitely get better," Harbaugh said. "Hayden made huge strides; he was another guy that came up [to my office] and we talked for a long time, and he’s another guy that nailed it. He’s going to be working really hard to keep expanding himself as a football player. 

Hurst finished the season with 30 receptions for 349 yards with two touchdowns. Andrews led the team with 64 receptions for 852 yards and broke the franchise record for tight ends with 10 touchdowns. 

"He wants more, and he’s going to get more. Mark [Andrews], same thing," Harbaugh said. "I mean, he’s going to the Pro Bowl, and yet, he can get much better. He’s going into his third year." 

Brown battled a foot injury for much of the season. Nonetheless, he showed the type of explosiveness that the Ravens envisioned when they selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Brown caught 46 passes for 584 yards with seven touchdowns, tying the franchise record for a rookie receiver. 

"Marquise, who was really not 100-percent most of the year – and that was pretty obvious, right? – and he had a great game in his last game, and he’s a huge piece of what we’re doing and fits this offense so well," Harbaugh said. 

Boykin, a third-round pick from Notre Dame, showed flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity in a mostly quiet first year with the team. Boykin caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in the playoff loss to the Titans.

"I feel like I have the talent. I get open," Boykin said. "I just need to be consistent with what I do, day-in and day-out. I had a decent season for a rookie. I was hoping to have an even a better one, but I know my second year is going to be better, and I’m going to keep making strides, because I want to be better.”

The Ravens will rely on those players next season, but will also look to free agency and the draft to add more playmakers for quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

"It won’t be just those guys. There are other guys, too, whether we can bring some guys back or not," Harbaugh said. "And then the draft, I know it’s a great year for wide receivers, I’ve been told, in the draft. Maybe it’s a free agent, maybe it’s a trade. Who knows what it could be? 

"We have a really good feel for the type of receivers we want to bring in. Without letting the cat out of the bag too much, we want a certain type of guy, and we want a certain type of other guy that would fit us. And we’ll be looking hard for those guys.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Jackson Already Focused on Getting Better, Making Another Playoff Run

Lamar Jackson was coach John Harbaugh's office just days after the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs.Jackson and Harbaugh discussed ways the young quarterback could get better this offseason, They were already on the same page.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rockit17

Rick Gosselin's 2019 NFL Special Teams Rankings: Ravens Finish 27th Overall

Baltimore did not rate well overall for special teams. However, Justin Tucker was still one of the most dominant kickers in the league. Punter San Koch did not have many opportunities. Coverage and the return games were challenged.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Will Focus On Improving Front Seven This Offseason

The Ravens admittedly need to make some improvements with both their inside and outside linebackers. The team would also like to add some more depth to the defensive line to further support a secondary that is the strength of the team. Baltimore has several pending unrestricted free agents with its front seven, including linebackers Josh Bynes, Matthew Judon, Anthony Levine Sr., Pernell McPhee and Patrick Onwuasor. Defensive tackles Justin Ellis, Domata Peko, Michael Pierce and Jihad Ward can also hit the open market.

Todd Karpovich

Three Former Ravens Headed to Super Bowl

Former Ravens linebacker Suggs is headed to the Super Bowl with Kansas City where he will match up with another pair of former Ravens — fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and running back Raheem Mostert, both of who are key players for the 49ers.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Have $28.9M in Cap Space as They Look Toward Free-Agent Market

The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of money, DeCosta can be active in the free agent market. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said there's no secret surrounding some of the team's most glaring needs at linebacker/pass rusher, wide receiver and on the offensive line.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Could Prioritize Resigning Judon

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon did not let his pending free agency become a distraction this season. In fact, he had one of his finest years, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits. Judon also put himself in position for a huge payday. The question is whether he priced himself out of the Ravens financial comfort zone.

Todd Karpovich

Oddsmakers Expect Ravens to Make A Deep Playoff Run Next Season

Fans should not jump off the Baltimore Ravens' bandwagon just yet. Despite an abbreviated playoff run this year, oddsmakers expect the Ravens to contend for a Super Bowl title next season.Caesars Entertainment Corp. has the Ravens at 7-1 odd to reach the Super Bowl, one notch behind the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1). The San Francisco 49ers are third at 8-1, followed by the Saints (11-1), Patriots (14-1) and Steelers (15-1).

Todd Karpovich

by

Pmanningsir1

Lamar Jackson In Good Company with Early Playoff Disappointment

Lamar Jackson is not the only quarterback to experience disappointment in the playoffs as a young quarterback. Ravens coach John Harbaugh pointed out that Jackson is actually in some good company. “The Manning brothers combined to, they had five losses in their first five playoff games before they won one,” Harbaugh said. “[Joe] Montana, [Steve] Young and [Brett] Favre didn’t start a playoff game until their third season, [Drew] Brees and [Troy] Aikman, until their fourth season, and [Aaron] Rodgers until his fifth season

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Reflects on Playoff Loss, Grounded Running Game

The Baltimore Ravens picked the worst time to play their worst football.That was the message from coach John Harbaugh when he met with the media nearly one week after his team lost to the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The Ravens were the best running team in the history of the NFL during the regular season, but they steered away from their strengths.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh Doesn't Buy Into Narrative That Ravens 'Choke' in the Playoffs

Moments after the top-seeded Ravens were upset by sixth-seeded Tennessee 28-12 in the AFC divisional playoffs, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey offered a scathing critique."I think you have to look at yourself in the mirror, and I think this team's identity right now is to get in the playoffs and choke," Humphrey said. Humphrey was also referring to the Ravens' 23-17 loss in the wild-card round of last season's playoffs. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the focal of those setbacks because he was the starter in both of those games. Coach John Harbaugh was not quite as critical when asked about that label.

Todd Karpovich