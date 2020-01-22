Ravens Looking for Several Young Players to Take Next Step With Development

The Ravens have several young receivers with the potential to make an impact in the coming years.

Rookies Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin showed flashes of play-making ability and each of them will use the offseason to make further strides.

While Mark Andrews was a focal point of the Ravens passing attack. fellow second-year tight end Hayden Hurst also made some big plays.

Each of those players have already shown coach John Harbaugh they have a tremendous upside.

"Those guys can definitely get better," Harbaugh said. "Hayden made huge strides; he was another guy that came up [to my office] and we talked for a long time, and he’s another guy that nailed it. He’s going to be working really hard to keep expanding himself as a football player.

Hurst finished the season with 30 receptions for 349 yards with two touchdowns. Andrews led the team with 64 receptions for 852 yards and broke the franchise record for tight ends with 10 touchdowns.

"He wants more, and he’s going to get more. Mark [Andrews], same thing," Harbaugh said. "I mean, he’s going to the Pro Bowl, and yet, he can get much better. He’s going into his third year."

Brown battled a foot injury for much of the season. Nonetheless, he showed the type of explosiveness that the Ravens envisioned when they selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Brown caught 46 passes for 584 yards with seven touchdowns, tying the franchise record for a rookie receiver.

"Marquise, who was really not 100-percent most of the year – and that was pretty obvious, right? – and he had a great game in his last game, and he’s a huge piece of what we’re doing and fits this offense so well," Harbaugh said.

Boykin, a third-round pick from Notre Dame, showed flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity in a mostly quiet first year with the team. Boykin caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in the playoff loss to the Titans.

"I feel like I have the talent. I get open," Boykin said. "I just need to be consistent with what I do, day-in and day-out. I had a decent season for a rookie. I was hoping to have an even a better one, but I know my second year is going to be better, and I’m going to keep making strides, because I want to be better.”

The Ravens will rely on those players next season, but will also look to free agency and the draft to add more playmakers for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"It won’t be just those guys. There are other guys, too, whether we can bring some guys back or not," Harbaugh said. "And then the draft, I know it’s a great year for wide receivers, I’ve been told, in the draft. Maybe it’s a free agent, maybe it’s a trade. Who knows what it could be?

"We have a really good feel for the type of receivers we want to bring in. Without letting the cat out of the bag too much, we want a certain type of guy, and we want a certain type of other guy that would fit us. And we’ll be looking hard for those guys.