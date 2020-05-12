RavenCountry
Baltimore Ravens Confident Fortunes Changing at Wideout

Todd Karpovich

When Eric DeCosta took over as the Baltimore Ravens full-time general manager prior to last season, he conceded the franchise needed to do a better job drafting wide receivers.

"One of the biggest things that we have to do is just take some at-bats and swing," DeCosta said at the time. "It's hard to be a .400 hitter if you're only at-bat twice. We've got to take some chances. We've got to find some guys that we like and try to appreciate the really good football players, the guys that make plays."

Over the years, the Ravens had whiffed on some first-round picks at that position with Travis Taylor (2000), Mark Clayton (2005) and Breshad Perriman (2015).

Fortunes began to change last year when the Ravens selected Marquise Brown with the 25th overall pick. Brown was a dynamic playmaker last season despite being hampered by a foot injury. He'll be even more explosive this season when fully healthy. 

The Ravens are confident they picked up two more solid wideouts in this year's draft — Devin Duvernay and James Proche. This group of playmakers should provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with even more weapons. 

"We are young on offense. It’s exciting," DeCosta said. "We’ve wanted to be an exciting team."

The addition Brown, Duvernay, Proche and Miles Boykin, a third-round pick in 2018, are part of an evolving strategy when it comes to the draft. All of those players fit the mold for the Ravens, who want fearless wideouts that aren't afraid to attack the ball. 

"The first thing you look for, and I think we’ve learned it over the years, is you’ve got to catch the ball. You’ve got to have good hands and you’ve got to be able to catch the ball," Ravens director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said after this year's draft. "Then the other thing is the feel and the awareness. One thing for wide receivers that is probably the biggest challenge is the mental aspect of the game, because again, you’re getting a lot more coverages thrown at you, a lot more defensive concepts and it’s happening much faster. So, they’ve got to be able to process that fast."

The Ravens also ask their receivers to block more than some other teams because of their emphasis on the running game. As a result, they value versatility with their young playmakers. 

"As all the parts are moving, they’re able to adjust their game, and I think that’s critical for wideouts to have success," Hortiz said. "If you’re thinking about that, you’re not thinking about catching the ball, and I think that might be one of the things that gets [to] talented wideouts. Kids with talent who do catch the ball pretty well, but then as the game gets too fast for them, they’re thinking about everything else and they’re forgetting the most important thing, which is catching the football.”

