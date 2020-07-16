RavenCountry
Tyus Bowser facing critical year for the Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Tyus Bowser is coming off his best season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, he's looking to take the next step in his development and become a more consistent pass rusher. 

This is a crucial year for Bowser, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. 

"Just being able to be reliable, any downs," Bowser about his 2020 goals said on Facebook Live. "And my pass rush being able to get to the quarterback consistently, whether it's hits, pressures, sacks, whatever it is. Then just being a leader. Being able to open my mouth more, knowing that this is my fourth year, we've got younger guys that look up to our vets and we're a young team. 

"Just being able to talk to the young guys, especially our outside linebacker group. Being able to be vocal and teach these guys, help them elevate their game. That's definitely what I want to improve on."

Bowser was selected in the second round (47th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. However, he has dealt with some growing pains over the past couple of years and struggled to get on the field.

USATSI_13786590

He appeared to turn the corner this past season. 

Bowser was second on the team with five sacks (-35 yards) and finished with 20 tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. 

The goal now is to take the next step and finish with double-digit sacks. If he's able to reach that milestone, the contract situation should take care of itself. 

"I definitely want to get into the 10-sack club this year," Bowser said. "I want to be a Pro Bowler this year and ultimately win a championship. Those are the main three goals I want to accomplish."

