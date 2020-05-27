RavenCountry
Ravens Re-Opening Under Armour Performance Center

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens are moving forward with plans to open their training complex in Owings Mills, Md.

However, coaches and players are still not allowed to return to the Under Armour Performance Center, according to guidelines set by the NFL amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Some staff have already been allowed in the building, mainly maintenance workers, cleaning staff, grounds crew, and some medical personnel, according to the team's website. No more than 75 team employees or outside contractors can be at the training facility or at M&T Bank Stadium at the same time under guidelines set by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. 

Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 NFL teams earlier this month outlining the league's protocols for reopening club facilities. The individual teams are allowed to decide which members of personnel, football operations or administration staff, equipment staff, medical staff and nutritionists are allowed back on their premises.

Strength and conditioning coaches are permitted to be in team facilities only if they currently are participating in player rehabilitation, according to the memo.

The Ravens' players have been working out with coaches via virtual platforms. Wide receiver Miles Boykin announced this week that he is traveling to Florida to work out with quarterback Lamar Jackson and some of the other skilled position players.

"We just know that, for right now, we just have the plan to go down there and be able to run through some plays on offense and just play football a little bit, get back to what we have fun doing,” Boykin in a Zoom call with the media.

Ravens president Dick Cass has expressed some optimism the players could be back in the team's practice facility in July.

"We believe by the time of training camp we will be able to test the players and coaches because we will be together a lot multiple times per week and we'll be able to get results fairly quickly. I'm more confident today than I was a month ago about the widespread availability of testing," Cass said.

Cass said the team will rely heavily on all the franchise's personnel to remain vigilant against the coronavirus. Increased testing will help the process and protect all of the team's employees. 

