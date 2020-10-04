SI.com
Three Takeaways from Ravens Victory over Washington

Todd_Karpovich

The Ravens bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Chiefs with a 31-17 victory over the Washington Football Team in Week 4. 

Baltimore improved to 3-1 and hosts Cincinnati next week 

Here are three takeaways:

— The Ravens did a solid job setting the tone with the running attack, finishing with 144 yards on 32 carries. Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the way with a 50-yard touchdown run — the longest of his career. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman was effective in spreading out the workload with Gus Edwards (nine carries, 38 yards), Mark Ingram (8 carries, 34 yards )and J.K. Dobbins (five carries, 16 yards). Jackson became the quickest player in NFL history to have 5,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing, reaching that milestone in 35 games, surpassing the previous mark set by Michael Vick (39 games). 

— The Ravens entered the game with just six sacks over the first three games. They had a breakout game against Washington. Linebacker Matt Judon earned his first two sacks of the year on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Judon also had five quarterback hits. Second-year player Jaylon Ferguson also notched his first sack of the season. Haskins absorbed nine hits in the game. Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen had some struggles in coverage against the Chiefs, but he played much better against Washington, finishing with a team-high 12 tackles.

— Jackson had a mostly effective day throwing the ball. He completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 193 yards with two touchdowns and his first interception in 160 pass attempts (107.8 rating). Jackson averaged 9.2 yards per pass. He just missed a long completion to Hollywood Brown late in the first half. Tight end Mark Andrews had some uncharacteristic drops this season, but he was solid against Washington, catching all three targets for 47 yards with two touchdowns. The passing game is still a work in progress. Hollywood Brown led the team with four receptions for 86 yards. 

