There's a Texas A&M Reunion on Baltimore Ravens Defense

Texas A & M is represented well on the Baltimore Ravens defense.

The team has three players — linebacker Otaro Alaka and linemen Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike — each looking to make an impact this season.

Alaka, Mack and Madubuike started together in College Station, Texas, in 2018 when the Aggies were ranked No. 3 nationally against the run.

The Ravens also pride themselves on their rushing defense. Baltimore allowed 93.4 yards rushing per game last season, which ranked fifth in the NFL.

Baltimore selected Madubuike with the 71st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and he will also help boost the interior pass rush. Madubuike does a solid job getting to the quarterback and registered 5.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2018 and junior in 2019.

During those two years, he had 22 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles.

"It’s a perfect match. We’re ready to work," Madubuike said on a Zoom call. "We’re here to beat down on a lot of people and win championships, and I’m ready to be a part of it."

The Ravens also acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Madubuike will have an opportunity to be part of the rotation.

Daylon Mack had his rookie season cut short with a knee injury.

Mack will also be fighting for playing time at nose tackle. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but had his rookie season cut short because of a knee injury.

Mack finished his Aggies career with 108 tackles (52 solo), eight sacks (-49 yards), two passes defended and two forced fumbles in 52 games (14 starts). He started all 13 games his senior year, posting a career-high 5.5 sacks — third most on the team.

Alaka was signed by the Ravens as a rookie free agent on May 3, 2019. He is looking to show he can be part of the rotation at linebacker after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 28.

Alaka appeared in 53 games (45 starts) for Texas A & M, recording 276 tackles (129 solo) and 11.5 sacks. In his senior campaign, led the team with 79 total tackles and 14.5 TFL (-52 yards), adding 4 sacks and 1 forced fumbles.