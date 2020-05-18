RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

There's a Texas A&M Reunion on Baltimore Ravens Defense

Todd Karpovich

Texas A&M is represented well on the Baltimore Ravens defense. 

The team has three players — linebacker Otaro Alaka and linemen Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike — each looking to make an impact this season.

Alaka, Mack and Madubuike started together in College Station, Texas, in 2018 when the Aggies were ranked No. 3 nationally against the run.

The Ravens also pride themselves on their rushing defense. Baltimore allowed 93.4 yards rushing per game last season, which ranked fifth in the NFL. 

Baltimore selected Madubuike with the 71st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and he will also help boost the interior pass rush. Madubuike does a solid job getting to the quarterback and registered 5.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2018 and junior in 2019. 

During those two years, he had 22 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles. 

"It’s a perfect match. We’re ready to work," Madubuike said on a Zoom call. "We’re here to beat down on a lot of people and win championships, and I’m ready to be a part of it."

The Ravens also acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Madubuike will have an opportunity to be part of the rotation.

USATSI_11688940
Daylon Mack had his rookie season cut short with a knee injury. 

Mack will also be fighting for playing time at nose tackle. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but had his rookie season cut short because of a knee injury. 

Mack finished his Aggies career with 108 tackles (52 solo),  eight sacks (-49 yards), two passes defended and two forced fumbles in 52 games (14 starts). He started all 13 games his senior year, posting a career-high 5.5 sacks — third most on the team. 

Alaka was signed by the Ravens as a rookie free agent on May 3, 2019. He is looking to show he can be part of the rotation at linebacker after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 28. 

Alaka appeared in 53 games (45 starts) for Texas A&M, recording 276 tackles (129 solo) and 11.5 sacks. In his senior campaign, led the team with 79 total tackles and 14.5 TFL (-52 yards), adding 4 sacks and 1 forced fumbles. 

USATSI_13215024
Otaro Alaka is in the mix for playing time at linebacker.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Lead AFC North Power Rankings for Quarterbacks

The Ravens, Browns and Bengals have starting quarterbacks that won the Heisman Trophy and the Steelers have another future Hall-of-Famer, which should create some intriguing battles.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram Gets Taken Down ... By a K9

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram has endured some hard hits over his career. Few tackles were as aggressive as a takedown by K9 that surfaced on social media.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens to Have Heated Battle for Lamar Jackson's Main Backup

Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley will be fighting to become the main backup for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Rookie J.K. Dobbins Follows Father's Footsteps with No. 27

J.K. Dobbins is wearing a new number for the Baltimore Ravens and he wouldn't have it any other way. "My dad passed when I was 15. So the reason why I wear No. 27 is to honor my father," Dobbins said on Instagram Live.

Todd Karpovich

Kyle Juszczyk Has 'Mixed Emotions' About Time with Ravens

In four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Kyle Juszczyk caught 97 passes for 769 yards with five touchdowns. He was a lethal blocker for the running game.

Todd Karpovich

Draft or Pass: Baltimore Ravens Running Back Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram finished as the RB9 in total points and RB11 in average fantasy points per game in PPR formats last season despite catching only 26 passes.

JAIME EISNER

by

DesertHeat

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown Shows Skills, More Muscle

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown added more muscle to his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame judging by photos and video he posted on social media.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Preseason Schedule Sets Up Rematches

The Baltimore Ravens' preseason schedule features two teams — the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins — they'll also meet in the regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Fantasy Fit: Baltimore Ravens Rookie Receiver Devin Duvernay

The Baltimore Ravens selected Devin Duvernay out of Texas in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, trying to give Lamar Jackson some new weapons and that passing attack.

JAIME EISNER

by

DesertHeat

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Looks to Defy Odds in 2020

Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history. What can he do for an encore? Most prognosticators say he won't equal that success.

Todd Karpovich