Patriots Run Past Short-Handed Ravens 23-17

Running back Damien Harris finished with 121 yards to lead the Patriots to a 23-17 over the Ravens in Week 10.

Baltimore snapped a 10-game winning streak on the road and failed to score at least 20 points for the first time in 32 games — the run of 31 is the NFL record.

Ravens tight end Nick Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury and had to be carted off the field in the third quarter. Baltimore was forced to play the rest of the game with only one true tight end.

How It Happened

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell did not play because of an injured calf, and nose tackle Brandon William left the game with an ankle injury.

This helped New England's running game and Harris, who had 16- and 25-yard runs to start the second half. That led to a 4-yard scamper by quarterback Cam Newton that provided a 20-10 lead and Baltimore never recovered.

Overall, the Patriots ran for 173 yards on 39 carries (4.4 ypc).

Lamar Jackson went 24 of 34 for 249 yards with two touchdowns but had a careless interception in the final seconds of the second quarter that prevented the Ravens from potentially tying the game 13-13. It was a momentum-killing mistake.

Newton was efficient and was 13 of 17 for 118 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers.

Penalties were troublesome again for the Ravens, who were flagged eight times for 64 yards.

Trailing by 10 points, the Ravens lined running back Mark Ingram in the Wildcat, but center Matt Skura had a wide snap that gave the Patriots the ball on the 47. That led to a 20-yard field goal by Nick Folk that provided a 23-10 lead with 6:24 left in the third quarter.

Jackson managed to cut the margin to 23-17 on an 18-yard pass to Willie Snead.

Skura had several bad snaps, including one that cost the Ravens 16 yards late in the fourth quarter. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the wet weather was a key factor for the poor snaps.

Play of the Game

The Patriots took a 13-10 lead with just over a minute left in the half when wide receiver Jakobi Meyers threw a 24-yard touchdown to Rex Burkhead, who beat rookie linebacker Patrick Queen. The Patriots got the ball back to open the second half and put the game away with a touchdown and field goal

Ravens Game Balls

— WR Willie Snead is a solid possession receiver that is fearless in traffic and had a pair of touchdowns.

— TE Mark Andrews played a bigger role as a pass-catcher, finishing with seven receptions for 61 yards.

What It Means

Patriots (4-5): New England kept its playoff hopes alive with a spirited win. Bill Belichick took advantage of Baltimore's short-handed offensive line and showed why he's a Hall-of-Fame coach.

Ravens (6-3): Baltimore is three games behind Pittsburgh (9-0) in the AFC North. The Ravens still control their playoff destiny and need to go 5-2 or 4-3 the rest of the way. "I'm excited to see what happens for us. We're 6-3, we're still in a good spot," Snead said.

Up Next

Patriots: Travel to Houston for a 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22

Ravens: Host the Titans in a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional playoff game on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.