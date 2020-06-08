RavenCountry
Baltimore Ravens Coaches Return to Team Headquarters

Todd Karpovich

The coaches for the Baltimore Ravens returned to the team's headquarters in Owings Mills, Md., this week, according to their website.

It was the first time in nearly three months the front office, coaches, and personnel were able to convene in a centralized location because of restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had been proactive keeping the players and his fellow coaches engaged via various online platforms, such as Zoom. 

The NFL allowed coaches to return to their practice facilities on June 5. However, no more than 100 employees can be inside the facility at one time, under the league guidelines.

The Ravens will not be able to host their annual mandatory minicamp this month. However, the team is optimistic the players will be able to get back on the practice field when formal training camp convenes in July. The NFL is also optimistic about this time lifeline, but the league will not allow joint practices this year.

"We believe by the time of training camp we will be able to test the players and coaches because we will be together a lot multiple times per week and we'll be able to get results fairly quickly," Ravens president Dick Cass said. "I'm more confident today than I was a month ago about the widespread availability of testing."

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2 and earning the top seed in the playoffs for the first time. The team is poised to have another solid season behind quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. 

