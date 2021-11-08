Another Record-Setting Day for Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has drawn comparison to Michael Vick throughout his young career.

The two are also tied together in the history books.

In a 34-31 overtime victory over Minnesota in Week 9, Jackson ran for 100 or more yards for the 10th time in his career, which ties him with Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

“Of course I respect [Vick’s] game," said Jackson, who finished with 120 yards rushing "Yes, that’s cool. I don’t know what to say. It’s pretty cool, though. I appreciate that. It’s cool.”

Jackson also passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns and registered 120 rushing yards against the Vikings.

It was the 15th-straight game with at least one passing touchdown, which ties the previous franchise record he set from the 2019-20 seasons.

He is the first quarterback in NFL history to record multiple career games with at least three touchdown passes and 100 rushing yards. Jackson also accomplished the feat in Week 16 of the 2019 season.

Jackson, who has 600 rushing yards this season, is the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 600 rushing yards in each of his first four seasons. He joins Cam Newton (four seasons) and Vick (four) as the only quarterbacks all-time with four career seasons with at least 600 rushing yards.

"He doesn’t get flustered," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He sees the field so well. He gives every play the maximum opportunity to be successful if that makes sense. And then, he’s just good. He’s just really good. He can make the plays. He’s capable of making the plays. So, that’s what I notice."