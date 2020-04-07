Ravens Biggest Challenge? Replacing Marshal Yanda

It's not easy to replace a future Hall-of-Famer.

But that's the challenge facing the Ravens this offseason after right tackle Marshal Yanda decided to retire after 13 seasons.

The loss of Yanda leaves a huge void in Baltimore' offensive line.

The Ravens are hopeful second-year player Ben Powers can take the next step in his development and make a bigger impact on the offensive line this upcoming season.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will also look to this year's draft for finding a player or two that can help provide depth to offset the loss of Yanda.

“The thinking is it’s going to be really hard,"Harbaugh said about replacing Yanda. "I think he’s irreplaceable, bottom line. You can’t say that you’re going to plug in another Marshal Yanda. Probably the same thing applied to Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. To me, he’s in that category. Our offensive line is very important. It’s a very critical element of our team and our offense. It always has been. I think even more so now than ever – the way we’re built. We need to be great up front."

Yanda played 13 years and 177 regular season games, all with Baltimore, tying Jonathan Ogden for the most by an offensive lineman in team history.

Over his career, Yanda played 191 total games, which are the most ever by a Ravens’ offensive lineman. He will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor next season.

Yanda is an eight-time Pro Bowler, which rank as the fourth most selections in franchise history. He finished his career as one of three guards in NFL history with Larry Allen and Alan Faneca to garner at least eight Pro Bowl nods and win a Super Bowl.

With Yanda helping anchor the offensive line, the Ravens broke the NFL's single-season rushing record.

"Taking Marshal out of that equation is not just a one-guy deal," Harbaugh said. "He’s a force multiplier. He exponentially makes the offensive line better, because he makes all the players around him so much better, including the quarterback and the rest of the offensive line.

"So, we’re going to have to really do a great job there. That’s one of the biggest challenges. It’s probably job [number] one or two. We’ve got to make sure that we do a great job of making sure the interior offensive line is all set. How you do it, you do it the old way. We’ve got to look at all the players, try to find the best fits."