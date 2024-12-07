Report: Ravens Fear Diontae Johnson Joining Rival if Cut
When the Baltimore Ravens acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson for just a late-round pick swap, it looked like a steal. Now, it looks like a disaster.
Johnson, a former 1,000-yard receiver, has barely played since arriving in Baltimore, logging just 39 offensive snaps in five games. Now, he's facing a one-game suspension after the team claimed he refused to enter Sunday's game agianst the Philadelphia Eagles, only adding to the distraction.
After news of the suspension broke, Johnson's future in Baltimore was thrust into question. He's already a free agent this offseason and almost certainly won't be back, but the possibility of the Ravens simply cutting him this season now seems very real.
Apparently, though, the Ravens are hesitant to cut him outright. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, they fear a division rival coming in and scooping him up if they were to cut him.
"Johnson's immediate future in Baltimore looks tenuous at best," Fowler wrote. "This week, the Ravens showed interest in receiver Josh Reynolds, who was claimed by Jacksonville after Denver released him. Clearly, the Ravens are looking for alternatives.
"Something to keep in mind if Baltimore cuts Johnson: It plays Pittsburgh -- Johnson's old team -- in Week 16. Whether the Steelers would want him back is unclear, but the way some people around the league see it: The threat of him sharing Ravens offensive intel with Pittsburgh could make Baltimore hold on to him."
Johnson spent the first five years of his career in Pittsburgh, including his lone Pro Bowl season in 2021. With the Steelers not having much receiver depth, it's not out of the question that he'd go back if the Ravens were to cut him.
As if giving their arch rivals another weapon wasn't bad enough, then him potentially sharing secrets would be a whole different beast. Not just for the Week 16 game, but a potential playoff game as well (these two would meet in the Wild Card Round if the season ended today).
Pittsburgh already has Baltimore's number, winning eight of the past nine meetings, so there's no need to give it even more help, even if it's just a chance.
