Report: Ravens Bringing Back RB Nate McCrary

September 25, 2021
Young playmaker had solid preseason.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are bringing back running back Nate McCrary and will sign him to the practice squad, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver. 

The Broncos claimed McCrary off waivers from the Ravens on Sept. 1. Denver waived him on Sept. 23 after signing outside linebacker Aaron Patrick from the Jaguars’ practice squad.

McCrary made a splash with Baltimore in the preseason with 42 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 34 yards.

The Ravens also have Le'Veon Bell on their practice squad.

News

