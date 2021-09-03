Report: Ravens Had Unsuccessful Waiver Claim for Royce Freeman

The Ravens are still tinkering with their running game and put in an unsuccessful waiver claim for Royce Freeman, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Carolina Panthers eventually grabbed the versatile running back as they had a higher waiver claim.

In three seasons with Denver from 2018 to 2020, Freeman had 1,187 yards rushing with eight touchdowns. He also had 409 receiving yards with another score. He started eight games as a rookie after being drafted out of Oregon where he set numerous Pac-12 rushing records.

With the recent season-ending knee injury to J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens have Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams and Justice Hill on the 53-man roster. However, Hill has been sidelined for several weeks with an injured ankle.

Edwards is the starter but Williams and Hill to get plenty of work if Baltimore stays pat at running back for the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We’ve had confidence in Gus, really, since his rookie season," Greg Roman said. "I mean, he was an undrafted player that really impressed us. He made his way onto the roster in the regular season, and he’s done nothing but impress since. He’s our kind of guy. He’s really built for what we do. He’s going to get more of a workload now, not to say that it won’t still be a committee."

Last season, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He's poised to play an even bigger role this season.

Williams spent all but one game on the Ravens' practice squad in 2020 after signing with the team as a free agent from BYU. He has signed a Reserve/Future contract with Baltimore on Jan. 18, 2021.

Williams, 6-foot, 220 pounds, was given increased opportunities in this year's training camp.

In the first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Williams had 10 carries for 41 yards. He also caught all five targets for 23 yards.

In the second game against the Carolina Panthers, Williams had another 10 carries for 47 yards with a touchdown. He also caught both targets for 15 yards.

In the third preseason game against Washington, Williams had four carries for 42 yards.

“Since we signed him last year, he’s been doing a great job in practice," Edwards said. "Everybody gets to see how hard he runs now. He makes a lot of good decisions, and he’s going to do a lot of good things for us this year.”