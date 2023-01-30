Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy is finishing his 10th season with the Chiefs and fifth as offensive coordinator.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike in Kansas City where he shares the duties with coach Andy Reid.

Bieniemy is finishing his 10th season with the Chiefs and fifth as offensive coordinator. Bieniemy previously served as the club's running backs coach (2013-17).

With Patrick Mahomes as a quarterback, the Chiefs have had one of the NFL's best attacks.

In his first year as offensive coordinator, Bieniemy oversaw one of the most prolific offenses in Chiefs history as the club finished 12-4, earned its third-consecutive AFC West Championship and a No.1 seed in the playoffs en route to hosting the first AFC Championship Game in team history.

In 2019, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl after their offense finished in the top 10 in total yards per game (379.2), pass yards per game (281.1), yards per play (6.22) and total points scored (28.2). In his second year as the starter, Mahomes became the fastest QB in NFL history to reach 9,000 passing yards and 75 touchdowns, doing so in only 30 games.

Mahomes was named the NFL MVP as he passed for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in just his first season as a starting quarterback. Tight end Travis Kelce ranked second among NFL tight ends with 1,336 receiving yards, and Tyreek Hill's 1,479 single-season receiving yards ranked first in Chiefs history.

Since then, Kansas City has been ranked in the top third for offense in the NFL.

The Ravens are hopeful that Bieniemy could have the same impact on quarterback Lamar Jackson as he did with Mahomes.