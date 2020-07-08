RavenCountry
RG3: 'Sources say there will be no preseason this year'

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III caused a stir on social media when he posted "Sources say there will be no preseason this year."

The Ravens backup quarterback then followed up with several other messages questioning whether any football should be played amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken more than 11 million lives worldwide.

Griffin has not shied away from expressing his views. Last month, he posted a six-minute, 53-second video on Twitter speaking out against racism and social injustice.

"We can no longer say we care about the equal treatment of all people no matter the race but turn a blind eye to the injustices happening right in front of our faces," he said. "Why do you stand up for us during game day but not when we are mistreated in society? Why do you support us when we wear a jersey but not when our communities are brutalized?"

Griffin has said and done all of the right things as the main backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. He's provided leadership in the locker room and been a sounding board for the starter and league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Griffin, though, believes he can still be a starter somewhere in the NFL.

"I want to be a starter again," he said on "The Matt Mosley Show" in his native Texas. "I'm 30 years old, and quarterbacks are playing into their 40s now. There's a lot of time left to still go achieve all the dreams and goals I set for myself."

Griffin, who was selected by the Washington Redskins with the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, will open training camp second on the Ravens' depth chart. He appeared in seven games last season, completing 23 of 38 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 70 yards on 20 carries.

Griffin is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, and he's confident he can still be a starter for a team in the NFL, so he could be moving on in the short-term.

Either way, Griffin is thankful he landed in Baltimore after injuries hampered his career.

Coach [John] Harbaugh, when they brought me in, they just told me, ‘Be yourself, and that's good enough for us," Griffin said. "Work hard, do what we ask you to do, and when it's your time to go, go ball out.’ And I think I've done that, and that's why they brought me back this year. I'm forever grateful to the Baltimore Ravens for giving me the opportunity.” 

