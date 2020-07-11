RavenCountry
RG3 dishes on Ravens rookies Duvernay, Proche after workouts

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III has thrown to some top-notch wide receivers over his NFL career, so he knows how to spot talent.

The Ravens backup quarterback spent time this offseason working out with a pair rookie receivers — Devin Duvernay and James Proche — in Texas. 

RG3 says fans should be excited about these young playmakers.

“Duvernay and Proche are both phenomenal receivers," he said on a video produced by the Ravens. "I think both of them spend the majority of their time in the slot in college. But I wouldn’t sleep on their ability to play outside.”

Duvernay, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, was a third-round pick (92nd overall). He caught 106 passes for 1,341 yards — the second-most in school history — with nine touchdowns last season for the Longhorns. 

The speedy Duvernay was also a track star and won a state championship at Sachse High School in Texas. RG3 is confident the success on the track translates to the football field. 

“Duvernay, obviously, a track guy," Griffin said. "We talked about this because I was a track guy as well. We’re football players who ran track. That’s how he kind of how he looks at himself. He’s a tough guy, tracks the ball really well downfield. He’s really fast.”

Proche, 6-foot, 193 pounds, started all 13 games at SMU and led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision with 111 receptions. Proche also had a team-high 1,225 yards receiving (13th NCAA) and was ranked fourth in the NCAA with 15 touchdowns. He was second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5 and had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards.

On special teams, Proche led the Mustangs with 17 punt returns for 164 yards. He'll battle De'Anthony Thomas the top job as the returner this season. 

Despite those gaudy numbers, Proche fell to the Ravens in the sixth round (101 overall) and that will serve as some extra motivation this season. 

“Proche, there’s just something about the way he comes to work every time we go out there," RG3 said. "And I think he’s a lot faster than people give him credit for. … Going out there watching him work, the kid can play and he has strong hands. He has a desire within him to prove everybody wrong.” 

Griffin expects both Duvernay and Proche to make an impact this season. The Ravens are bullish on their young core of playmakers.

“It really just comes down to be able to showcase what they did in college at the pro level," RG3 said. "They definitely have what it takes and I’ve seen a lot of guys.”

