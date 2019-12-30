RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention.

He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season.

Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs.

Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.

"All week I talked about it’s not about me, and it’s not about me. But we were able to, I believe, finish the season with the best record in Ravens’ history at 14-2," Griffin said. "That means everything. To keep our winning streak going, that means everything. To play like that in those conditions means everything. We wanted to play winning football, and I heard [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] talk about it earlier in the week – protect the ball, run the ball and score points. And that’s what we did.

"So, it was awesome. I want to savor this moment because I don’t know when I’ll get an opportunity to start again, and that’s [why] I wanted to have fun. I’ve never really been a first-down signal guy, but I was today. I can’t wait to go back home and celebrate with my wife.”

Griffin completed 11 of 21 passes for 96 yards with an interception. He also ran for 50 yards on eight carries.

"They asked me [in the offseason] what can this offense do, and I said, 'the sky is the limit.' Guys are very multiple," Griffin said. "And a game like today showed you that. When guys were down, we said next man up. The guys just went out and executed at a high level."

Baltimore finished with 223 yards on the ground and held the ball for nearly 40 minutes.

The Ravens now have an extra week to prepare for the postseason with the first-round bye.