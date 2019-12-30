RavenMaven
RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention.

He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season.

Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs.

Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.

"All week I talked about it’s not about me, and it’s not about me. But we were able to, I believe, finish the season with the best record in Ravens’ history at 14-2," Griffin said. "That means everything. To keep our winning streak going, that means everything. To play like that in those conditions means everything. We wanted to play winning football, and I heard [offensive coordinator Greg Roman] talk about it earlier in the week – protect the ball, run the ball and score points. And that’s what we did. 

"So, it was awesome. I want to savor this moment because I don’t know when I’ll get an opportunity to start again, and that’s [why] I wanted to have fun. I’ve never really been a first-down signal guy, but I was today. I can’t wait to go back home and celebrate with my wife.” 

Griffin completed 11 of 21 passes for 96 yards with an interception. He also ran for 50 yards on eight carries.

"They asked me [in the offseason] what can this offense do, and I said, 'the sky is the limit.' Guys are very multiple," Griffin said. "And a game like today showed you that. When guys were down, we said next man up. The guys just went out and executed at a high level."

Baltimore finished with 223 yards on the ground and held the ball for nearly 40 minutes.

The Ravens now have an extra week to prepare for the postseason with the first-round bye.

Ravens Not Facing Critical Week 17 Game for First Time in Three Years

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have experienced the highs and lows of Week 17 over the last two seasons. There will be no such drama this week.

Lamar Jackson Looked Good on Scout Team This Week

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson will watch the regular-season finale against the Steelers from the sidelines. The Ravens quarterback is getting the week off because the team has already clinched the top seed in the playoffs.

Ravens Put Exclamation Point on Historic Season

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore finishes with best record in franchise history at 14-2 and is riding 12-game winning streak. Ravens enter playoffs as top seed in the AFC.

Ravens-Steelers Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense. Even with defensive tackle Brandon Williams and Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas held out of the game, the Ravens defense still shined.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Halftime Wrap

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens broke the single-season rushing record on a nine-yard run by Gus Edwards early in the second quarter. The Ravens now have 3,201 yards rushing, breaking the previous mark held by the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165).

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

The decision by Ravens coach John Harbaugh to rest some starters for the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers appears to be a shrewd move. The game will likely be played under a steady rain, which makes the risk for injuries even greater. Baltimore (13-2) has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and has nothing at stake. The Steelers (8-7) need to win and Tennessee to lose to Houston to make the postseason as the sixth seed.

Ravens Owner Finds Common Ground with 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran

Todd Karpovich

Steve Melnikoff, a 100-year-old Ravens fan who fought in World War II, and earned four Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts, was a guest at the Ravens' practice this past week. Coach John Harbaugh appreciated Melnikoff's wisdom and discovered the veteran had a connection to Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti.

Ravens Ink CB Marcus Peters to Extension

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore rewarded CB Marcus Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension, according to multiple reports.

Ravens Will Be Cautious of Steelers 'That Dude Defense'

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III: "It's a very, very, very good defense, great defense, not only statistically, but they're what you call a ‘That Dude Defense.’ They have that dude and that dude and that dude and that dude, so I know they're not going to come into ‘The Bank’ [M&T Bank Stadium] and lay down."

Vlog: Notes from the Castle

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh met with the media for the final time before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. Here are some of the key points.