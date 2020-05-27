Ronnie Stanley Feeling No Pressure for New Deal with Ravens

Ronnie Stanley put himself in position for a huge payday ... not that he's given the situation much thought.

The Baltimore Ravens left tackle is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the team would like to reach a new agreement before Stanley can test the free-agent market in 2021.

However, the Ravens must be willing to make a huge investment.

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil recently signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension. That deal sets the table for Stanley, who could become the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

"We've been in talks for the last couple of years now," Stanley said in a Zoom call with the media. "I'm comfortable with where we are in that regard. When the time comes, it will come."

Stanley, a first-round selection (sixth overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, is among the best offensive lineman in the NFL.

This past season, Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus. He was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.3).

Overall, Stanley allowed 10 total pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, according to the report.

In addition, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game). He assisted the Ravens in becoming the first team ever to average at least 200 rushing yards (206.0) and 200 net passing yards (201.6) per game in a season.

Stanley did not have an update about his contract situation this week. However, he said the financial terms of the deal won't be the deciding factor.

Stanley wants to be in a situation where he can continue to thrive as a player.

"I definitely want to get paid my value and what I'm worth, or what I feel I'm worth," Stanley said. "I think that part of it is important. But at the end of the day, I don't think money's the most important thing to me.

"I try to think big picture about things like that. That's what I mean when I say money's not the most important thing to me. That's not really what drives me. That's not my motivation. Being the best, being the greatest, that's more what's important to me."

Stanley was the key blocker for NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who just produced one of the greatest seasons ever by a quarterback. Jackson threw an NFL-high 36 touchdowns (also a franchise record) and posted 1,206 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Stanley did not allow a single sack in 2019.

The uncertainty with the contract situation has not weighed on him this offseason.

"I'm kind of in no rush when it comes to that right now. I'm not really worried about it," he said. "That's kind of my mentality towards it at the moment."

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said the priority is re-signing both Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is a free agent in 2022.

"We want to try and keep our elite young players," DeCosta said. "We think Ronnie and Marlon and are two of those guys."