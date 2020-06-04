Ravens' Ronnie Stanley Promises to Help Change in Baltimore

Ronnie Stanley is taking a stand against social injustice.

The Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman promised to help bring about change amid the protests over the recent death of George Floyd.

"IDK what imma do yet but I know I’m gonna make significant change in the city of Baltimore," Stanley posted on Twitter. "Specifically to the injustices/inequality that happens every day just like in so many other cities across the country. As well as building the black communities that have been fighting up."

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

A video showed police officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on the neck of the 46-year-old Floyd for over eight minutes outside a convenience store. Floyd pleaded with Chauvin numerous times to ease the pressure, saying "I can't breathe."

Floyd's death has sparked outrage across the nation, prompting protests and galvanizing professional athletes across all sports to put an end to police brutality on African-Americans.

Chauvin was arrested and later charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers — Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane — that were involved in the arrest were also charged with aiding and abetting murder.

"We have stop the violence and communicate tho," Stanley wrote. "You have to have the right mentality. That’s the first step."

Stanley was the Ravens' first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft from Notre Dame. He developed into one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL.

Stanley is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the team would like to reach a new agreement before Stanley can test the free-agent market in 2021. However, he's not worried about status of his contract.

More important issues are on his mind.

"I try to think big picture about things like that. That's what I mean when I say money's not the most important thing to me," Stanley said. "That's not really what drives me. That's not my motivation. Being the best, being the greatest, that's more what's important to me."