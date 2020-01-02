Rookie Justice Hill Adds Punch to Ravens Historic Ground Attack

The Ravens envisioned Justice Hill to be a the type of running back that could break open a game when they selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

So far, he is meeting those expectations.

Hill's workload has steadily increased throughout the season and he's helped support the league's top running attack.

"Justice has really made an impact for us the past couple of weeks," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said this week.

With Mark Ingram sidelined with a calf injury in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh, Hill had perhaps his best game of the season. He finished with 39 yards on 10 carries, including an impressive 8-yard touchdown when he ran through a swarm of defenders.

The Ravens are expected to be fully healthy for their divisional playoff game on Jan. 11. However, Hill has shown he can play a key role in a backfield that also includes Gus Edwards, who led the Ravens in rushing last season as a rookie.

With Lamar Jackson leading the offense, the Ravens broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Hill is proud to be part of that historical run.

“Whenever my number is called, I just want to run as hard as I can. We did a great job today – the offensive line – moving the ball," Hill said. "When I think about all the people that are running the ball … Lamar [Jackson], Mark [Ingram II], Gus [Edwards], and the ball just keeps rolling on. Everybody has been taking it to heart, been passionate about it, and the final result turns out to be what we got. The No. 1 rushing team ever.”

Hill ran for 225 yards with two touchdowns on 58 carries and appeared in all 16 games this season. He has also played a key role on special teams. He has impressed his coaches with his work effort and has been willing to play any role that will help the team.

“Whatever the coaches need me to do, I’m going to do," said Hill, who had 3,539 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on 632 carries (5.6 avg.) in three seasons at Oklahoma State. "Whenever my name is called, I’m going to try to execute. Every time I’m out there, I try to make a play.”

Baltimore (14-2) is the top seed in the AFC playoffs and the favorite to take home the Lombardi Trophy. The Ravens will play either the Bills, Texans or Titans on Jan. 11 at M & T B Bank Stadium. Baltimore beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M & T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8.

Hill is ready to help the Ravens reach their ultimate goal of winning the third Super Bowl in franchise history.

“Hey, look, we’re just trying to get to the Super Bowl. Everything that we do from here to the end, and all the way back from the first game to the end, is coming through for us," Hill said. "All we need to do is execute.”