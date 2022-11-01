Rookies Making Major Impact on Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After an uneven start to the season, the Ravens are getting key contributions from their rookies, most notably center Tyler Linderbaum, safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Isaiah Likely.

All of those players are finding ways to impact the game.

"They’re all playing kind of at a high level for where they’re at," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They’re just starting out; I know they’re young guys. They’re halfway through their rookie season now. All three of those guys – in their own right – are doing some really good things out there."

Likely

Likely was one of the most impressive players during training camp. Once the season started, it took some time for Likely to adjust to the speed and nuances of the NFL.

However, Likely had a breakout game in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with veteran Mark Andrews sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Likely tallied season highs in receptions (6), receiving yards (77) and touchdowns (1). His first-career touchdown reception – a third-quarter, 10-yard grab in the back of the end zone – gave Baltimore its first lead of the game and helped set the tone for the 27-22 victory.

"To see Isaiah step up finally … Not that he wasn’t playing well, he was playing well, but now he had some real opportunities to make some plays and made them for us, not the least of which was recovering the onside kick at the end of the game," Harbaugh said.

Linderbaum

Linderbaum has helped set the tone for the offensive line and he's turning into a dominant player. In last week's victory over the Buccaneers, Linderbaum had a team-high 91.3 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Ravens are now looking smart for drafting Linderbaum in the first round of the 2022 draft.

"Give [Tyler] a lot of credit; he blocked really well in a lot of ways," Harbaugh said. "He’s going up against one of the best nose guards in football, and I think he might have gotten him one time, but [Tyler] settled down and played great, blocked on the second level [and] was excellent. Then, the unsung part to me, all the snaps were right there, all the stuff that Lamar [Jackson] was doing with the ball handling.

"Those snaps were right there with a really good nose guard lined up over him, so he played exceptionally well."

Hamilton

Hamilton is stacking solid games.

The safety was the Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded Raven defender in a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

Hamilton played:

• 31 coverage snaps

• 4 targets

• 1 pass defensed

• 15 yards allowed

"Kyle’s role continues to expand," Harbaugh said. "You can see him kind of growing into … We’re kind of figuring out where he fits in what we’re doing, and he stepped up and made some excellent plays. That coverage on the goal line where he knocked the ball away, it just can’t be done any better than that. So, we’re happy with all those guys.”