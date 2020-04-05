RavenCountry
Several Defensive Lineman Could Be First-Round Selections in 2020 NFL Draft

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens could be looking to add a defensive lineman with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

They won't be alone looking to add this type of playmaker. 

Since 2010, a total of 72 defensive linemen have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. 

How many are taken this year?

William Hill Sportsbook has set the odds at 4.5 for the number of defensive linemen that could be taken in the first round. The over 4.5 is listed as the favorite at odds of -188 with the under listed at odds of +145.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young could be taken with the second overall pick by the Washington Redskins. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown will also likely be a first-round pick. 

Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. The team already placed the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. 

The Ravens also acquired defensive lineman Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Derek Wolfe, formerly of the Denver Broncos.

A couple of other potential players have been linked to the Ravens, most notably:

A.J. Epenesa, defensive end, Iowa

Epenesa was a five-star recruit who continued to develop with the Hawkeyes. Epenesa had 11.5 sacks with 49 tackles and four forced fumbles last season as a junior. He could make an immediate impact in Baltimore, which is focused on building its pass rush this offseason. Epenesa could be around when the Ravens make their first-round selection. 

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

At 6-5, 264 pounds, Gross-Matos could create huge matchup problems for offensive linemen. Last season as a junior, Gross-Matos finished with 40 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and seven additional quarterback hits. Some draft analysts contend that Gross-Matos still has to get stronger and his hands need to be quicker, but he has all of the intangibles to thrive in the NFL. Baltimore might have to trade up to select Gross-Matos because he is expected to be gone by the 28th pick. 

