Ravens Sign Sam Koch to Two-Year Extension

The Ravens signed punter Sam Koch to a two-year extension, the team announced March 18.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The trio of Koch, long-snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker are among the best special teams players in the NFL. Koch is also the holder for Tucker, who is the most accurate kicker in league history.

"We are always so dialed in, and with Morgan and Sam and Justin, the work that they put in in the offseason mentally and physically gets us to where we are today," assistant special teams coach Randy Brown said this past season. "Now, we change up the routine just a little bit, as far as days off, because I want their legs fresh, which they have been. I've been with Sam for 12 years, Morgan for 10 and Justin for eight, so we've got it dialed in pretty good of where we're going to go.”

Koch, 37, owns franchise records with 1,046 punts for 47,451 yards and a 45.4 career gross average. His 39.5 career net average also ranks first in team history.

Last season, Koch punted 40 times for a 46.4 gross average and a 39.8 net average, placing 21 punts inside the 20. He was eligible for free agency next offseason.

“Very, very blessed and very blessed to have Randy [Brown] here making sure that those guys continue to stay the best at what they do," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I think some other teams would love to have those guys, and here they sit on our team. As a coaching staff, as a team, we're really fortunate to have those three guys, and [they are] still playing at a high level.”

Koch led the league in 2017 with a franchise-record 40 punts inside the 20. He also added an NFL-best 16 inside the 10

Since 2006, when he entered the league, Koch’s 405 punts inside the 20 rank second in the NFL. He has played in a Ravens’ franchise-record 224-straight games, not missing a contest in his NFL career.

His 224 rank third for the most games played in team history

In 2015, Koch earned his first-career Pro Bowl nod after posting the NFL’s second-best net (42.9) and ninth-best gross (46.7) averages. He also led the NFL in net punting average (43.3) in 2014, a figure that ranks fourth in league history.