Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Emmanuel Sanders

The Ravens are looking to add a veteran wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game.

Emmanuel Sanders could be a perfect fit for the Ravens offense.

The veteran wide receiver has solid hands and an edginess that would fit perfectly in Baltimore. Sanders could quickly develop a rapport with Jackson and also provide some mentorship for the young quarterback.

Overall, Sanders is ranked No. 19 among all NFL scheduled free agents this offseason, according to according to Pro Football Focus.

Pros: Sanders quickly emerged as the 49ers top playmaker when he was acquired in a midseason trade with the Denver Broncos. He caught 36 passes for 502 and three touchdowns over 10 games with San Francisco and played a key role in the team's run to the Super Bowl. Sanders is also solid blocker and he should be able to quickly pick up the nuances of the Ravens' offense. In addition, Sanders spent four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he has some familiarity with the AFC North.

Cons: Sanders will turn age 33 on March 17, so his age could scare off some teams. In addition, he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles late in the 2018 season. Sanders, however, has scoffed at the idea that he is slowing down and remains confident in his play-making abilities. He made $10.15 million last season and will likely be looking for a comparable deal.

Verdict: The Ravens have a solid track record with signing veteran wide receivers; i.e. Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith. Sanders is a similar type of player and could be a huge addition to the Ravens offense. The Ravens will likely explore adding Sanders, but he will draw interest from other teams. However, his best option could be in Baltimore.