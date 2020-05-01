NFL Scouts Dish on Baltimore Ravens Draft Class

RavenCountry
A "throwback" performance.

That's how one scout described the players selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

General manager Eric DeCostafilled some key needs, most notably at linebacker, with the offensive and defensive lines, and at wide receiver. The Ravens also had one of the most surprising picks of the draft, selecting Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round even though the team appeared set at that position.

Several NFL scouts talked to Sports Illustrated about the most impressive teams last weekend. And indeed, the Ravens received rave reviews.

"Baltimore. Just a throwback Ravens draft class," an NFC scout said. "Inside linebacker and running back with their first two picks? Sorry, draft twitter. But that plays in that division.”

It was no secret Baltimore needed to add a linebacker in this year's draft. The Ravens were especially thin at that position after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent and Josh Bynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens filled the void by selecting LSU's Patrick Queen in the first round and Ohio State's Malik Harrison two rounds later. The addition of Queen and Harrison will dramatically change the complexion of that unit. Both players are poised to make an impact as rookies. 

“I liked the 49ers on the strength of their two first-rounders. And then Colts and Ravens, I thought, got a lot of value out of a bunch of their picks,” an NFC executive said. 

Baltimore also needed to add a guard after Marshal Yanda decided to retire last month after 13 years. As a result, the Ravens drafted Mississippi State offensive tackle Tyre Phillips with the 106th overall pick in the 2020 Draft and added Michigan guard Ben Bredeson one round later.

D.J. Fluker, who was recently signed after being cut by Seattle, Phillips, Bredenson and second-year player Ben Powers will likely battle for that starting job at right guard. The Ravens prioritized upgrading the offensive line this offseason and succeeded in adding valuable depth.

The Ravens spent the offseason boosting their defensive line — acquiring Calais Campbell and signing Derek Wolfe — and got even stronger with the selection of Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike with the 71st overall pick. 

DeCosta also took advantage of the depth a talent at wide receiver by adding Texas' Devin Duvernay (third round) and SMU's James Proche (sixth round). 

Finally, Baltimore might have gotten the steal of the draft with the selection of Geno Stone in the seventh round.

"Added upgrades and long-term starters at ILB in Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, who complement one another well with Harrison the downhill run defender and Queen the athlete, then added skill players on offense that bring some speed in J.K. Dobbins and Devin Duvernay, and another DL with inside-rush ability in the Texas A&M kid, Justin Madubuike," an AFC scouting director said.

