Seahawks Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Ravens LB Matt Judon

Todd Karpovich

The Seattle Seahawks have inquired about the availability of Ravens linebacker Matt Judon, according to Corbin Smith, publisher of the Seahawk Maven, a Sports Illustrated team channel.

The Ravens would likely ask for a second-round pick in exchange for Judon, who recently received a franchise tag that will pay him $15.8 million this season. A third-round pick with another late-round pick could also be enough to secure a deal, depending on how negotiations unfold for a potential extension, Corbin wrote.

The franchise tag allowed Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon or find a suitable trade partner. 

With the recent spate of signings that included defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers, the Ravens need to create additional salary-cap space.

Judon is coming off one of his finest seasons, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Over the past three years, Judon has recorded the Ravens' most tackles for loss (41) and sacks (24.5). In his four-year NFL career, he owns 28.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

As a result, Judon has put himself in position for a huge payday.

Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal the Green Bay Packers as a free agent. Judon might command a similar contract if the Ravens to reach an extension.

After this past season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said re-signing Judon was a key priority this offseason.

"We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt [Judon] is probably right at the top of the list, for sure," coach John Harbaugh said. There are a lot of things that can go into that, as we all know – the business part of it that agents and general managers that they deal with back and forth and all that.

"So, I'll stay out of that. Probably Matt will stay out of that, too, and we'll let everybody do their jobs. But, our goal will be to have Matt back. That's what we'll try to do."

Judon was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made almost an immediate impact. Even if the Ravens retain Judon, they'll still need to add another edge rusher via free agency or the 2020 NFL Draft. 

“The better I play, the better our team plays, the more it helps me out with the contract,” Judon said earlier this season. “I am not really thinking about that. I have a job to do every day. How selfish would it be for me and to all these guys if I’m just out here pouting about some money?

“I am blessed to be here. So, I am just going to soak it up and take every advantage and opportunity I have to play hard and have fun with my guys.”

Brady's Imminent Departure From Pats Officially Shifts Balance of Power in AFC

Most general managers in the AFC won't be sorry to see Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback has been tormenting teams in the AFC for more than two decades. Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 41 playoff appearances since 2001. Now, he appears headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFC where he try to show he had plenty effective football remaining at age 42.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Have Stockpile of Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens have an opportunity to add depth across their roster with nine selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, the Ravens' selections are as follows: one in the first, two in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Stack D-Line To Prevent Repeat of Playoff Performance Against Titans

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta might still be having nightmares about Derrick Henry.The Titans running back gashed Baltimore's defensive line for 217 yards in Tennessee's 28-12 victory in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The loss was a disappointing end following the best regular season in Ravens' history. DeCosta wants to ensure there is no repeat performance by any running back. So, one of the first orders of business was stocking the defensive line.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign DT Justin Ellis to One-Year Deal

The Ravens have re-signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis to a one-year deal, according to reports. Baltimore signed Ellis prior and Domata Peko prior to its Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans to help offset the injuries to fellow defensive tackles Michael Pierce and Daylon Mack.  Ellis appeared in four games with the Ravens and finished with six tackles.  He can provide valuable depth on the defensive line.

Todd Karpovich

Best, Worst Free-Agent Signings in Ravens History

The Ravens are already off to a solid start in free agency. General manager Eric DeCosta had already made some shrewd moves, acquiring defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers. Here's a look at some of the Ravens former free-agent signings that turned out well, and some that backfired.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Trade Tight End Hayden Hurst to Falcons for Draft Picks

The Ravens traded tight end and former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft, according to reports. Hurst spent the past season behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. Coach John Harbaugh said the goal is to get Hurst more opportunities this upcoming season, but there simply was not enough opportunities and the team could fill the void with the extra draft picks.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Boost Defensive Line With Addition of Michael Brockers

The Ravens secured a three-year, $30-million deal with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers, according to multiple reports. The addition of Brockers, 29 will give the Ravens a fierce defensive line with newly signed Calais Campbell and veteran Brandon Williams in the mix. Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012. He has made at least 50 tackles in each of his past three seasons, also has 23 sacks over eight seasons.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Acquire Defensive End Calais Campbell from Jaguars

The Ravens have acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Todd Karpovich

Acquisition of Calais Campbell Could Take Ravens to Next Level

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta wants to build the next NFL dynasty. The team has a young roster that includes quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.DeCosta didn't waste any time correcting some of the team's weaknesses. One of those areas was the pass rush, so DeCosta put together a deal to bring one of the game's top playmakers to Baltimore — Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Release Versatile Offensive Lineman James Hurst

Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst, who was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, released by the team on March 16.Baltimore will add $2.75 million to its salary-cap by parting ways with Hurst.

Todd Karpovich