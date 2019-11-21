Raven
Sean McVay Says Discipline Will Be Key to Slowing Ravens' High-Powered Attack

Todd Karpovich

The Rams have already played a couple of dual-threat quarterbacks in Cam Newton and Russell Willson.

Nonetheless, coach Sean McVay knows Lamar Jackson will be a daunting challenge when the Rams host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 on Monday Night Football.  

“It’s very different. And they do such a great job. I think [Baltimore offensive coordinator] Greg Roman has done an outstanding job being able to mix up the personnel groupings, the looks that you’re presented with," McVay said in a conference call with Baltimore media. "And obviously, Lamar [Jackson] is playing at such a high level where he’s a threat throwing the football, he’s a threat running it. You have to honor the fact of what a good downhill, direct runner [Mark] Ingram is. 

"The line is playing well. Tight ends, receivers [are] making plays. So, there are just so many different things that you have to prepare for, and I think, specifically, with what they’re activating and the variety of different looks and final formations and motions and things like that out of the pistol, the offset gun, that’s what makes it such a challenge. And you have to do a great job of playing disciplined and understanding who has what, especially if they activate some of the zone-read things.”

The Ravens, who are riding a six-game winning streak, are 8-2 and have a three-game lead in the AFC North. They have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the playoffs if the New England Patriots falter down the stretch.

Much of that success can be attributed to Jackson, who has been named the AFC Player of the Week three times this season. He is only the second quarterback to have multiple games with a 158.3 passer rating in a single season in NFL history.

On the year, Jackson has thrown for 2,258 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions (106.3 passer rating). He has also run for a team-high 788 yards with six touchdowns.

The Rams are 6-4 and have won three of their past four games. However, they are mired in the third place of the NFL and have an uphill battle to make the playoffs.

Baltimore enters the game as three-point favorites. 

The game will also be a homecoming for Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, who was acquired from the Rams for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed draft pick. Peters has returned two interceptions for touchdowns -- against Seattle and Cincinnati -- since being traded.   

“I love Marcus Peters. I can’t say enough good things about my experience with him. We had a great relationship. He’s a great football player, extremely smart. He has great ball skills, great instincts, and I really enjoyed our time together. I’m really happy to see how well he’s done on a great team. And then you just look at the production that he’s immediately had, when you look at what he did against Seattle in his first game with you guys. I’m really happy for Marcus and really enjoyed working with him over the last year-and-a-half.”

The Rams also won't be getting any intel from safety Eric Weddle, who spent three seasons in Baltimore. 

"I could tell them a lot of stuff, but that's just not who I am," Weddle said. "I have a lot of resect for that place."

