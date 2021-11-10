Short Week, No Problem for Lamar Jackson

Jackson had one of best games of career against Dolphins.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson just laughed when asked about having to play the Miami Dolphins on a short week.

“I don’t know. I love football, so it doesn’t really matter to me," Jackson said. "It’s just the recovery part from the last game, but I’m good. I’m ready to play, especially in South Florida, for sure.”

The Ravens are coming off a spirited 34-31 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings and now travel to Miami for a Thursday night game.

The Dolphins beat the reeling Houston Texans 17-9 on Sunday.

Jackson has already had success at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Ravens posted a 59-10 victory in the season opener in 2019 behind Jackson’s five touchdown passes and a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating. Marquise Brown also caught two long scores and finished with four receptions for 147 yards in his pro debut.

“I remember ‘Hollywood,’ his first catch was a touchdown," Jackson said. "That was crazy. It was his NFL debut – a touchdown? That’s what I remember the most about that game and the score.”

After the game, Jackson famously said: “Not bad for a running back?”

"But that was two years ago, I don’t really care about that, man," he said after Tuesday's practice.

Jackson grew up in nearby Pompano Beach and always enjoy playing in South Florida.

He's looking to continue his success there Thursday night.

"We have guys here on this team from South Florida – not just myself. It means a lot because we know what we’ve faced down there," Jackson said. "We know what we’ve seen, [and] we know how it is down there. We like to put on for where we come from and let other guys and little kids see us and have them wanting to do the same things we’re doing in a positive way.”