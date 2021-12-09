Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Should Ravens Play More Up-Tempo to Boost Offense?

    Baltimore had success using no-huddle offense.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson likes the idea of using a more up-tempo offense to get back on track and keep opponents on their heels.

    Jackson showed he can have success going no-huddle when he orchestrated a one-minute, 36 seconds, 60-yard, scoring drive on eight plays during the Ravens final possession against the Steelers. The Ravens failed to convert the 2-point conversion and lost 20-19.

    "Right now, I don't know what the challenge is for us, because we've been having success when we did it," Jackson said about the no-huddle. "I don't really know what the challenges may be. It may come up in a game or something, then I might have an answer for you. But we haven't had any problems with it, so we've been good."

    The Ravens have never struggled to score points with Jackson as the starting quarterback until recently. In their last four games, they have managed 10 (Miami), 16 (Bears), 16 (Browns), and 19 (Steelers) points, going 2-2 over that stretch. 

    Read More

    Jackson has completed 96 of 153 pass attempts (62.8%) for 922 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions (70.8 rating) in those four games. He has also been sacked 16 times and sometimes holds the ball too long.

    Jackson and the offense appear comfortable going up-tempo and using no huddle. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that using that type of offense more over the final stretch of the season is on the table. 

    “It’s definitely an option," Harbaugh said. "It’s definitely something that we’ve done before. Among other things, it’s something that is on the table, for sure.”

    USATSI_17252535
    News

    Should Ravens Play More Up-Tempo to Boost Offense?

    19 seconds ago
    download
    News

    Lamar Jackson Says Holding Onto Ball Too Long Sometimes A Necessity

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17301875
    News

    Ravens Highest-Paid Players Sidelined

    4 hours ago
    pn7xtjz2dgxrc41qkof6
    News

    Browns Have Advantage of Extra Week to Prepare for Ravens

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_11825226
    News

    Injured Tackle Ja'Wuan James Returns to Practice for Ravens

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17114914
    News

    Ravens Need to Get Back on Track With Finishing Drives

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_15316776 (1)
    News

    Ravens and Browns Boast Two of NFL's Top Rushing Attacks

    21 hours ago
    images
    News

    Week 14: Ravens Vs. Browns Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

    Dec 8, 2021