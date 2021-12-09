Should Ravens Play More Up-Tempo to Boost Offense?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson likes the idea of using a more up-tempo offense to get back on track and keep opponents on their heels.

Jackson showed he can have success going no-huddle when he orchestrated a one-minute, 36 seconds, 60-yard, scoring drive on eight plays during the Ravens final possession against the Steelers. The Ravens failed to convert the 2-point conversion and lost 20-19.

"Right now, I don't know what the challenge is for us, because we've been having success when we did it," Jackson said about the no-huddle. "I don't really know what the challenges may be. It may come up in a game or something, then I might have an answer for you. But we haven't had any problems with it, so we've been good."

The Ravens have never struggled to score points with Jackson as the starting quarterback until recently. In their last four games, they have managed 10 (Miami), 16 (Bears), 16 (Browns), and 19 (Steelers) points, going 2-2 over that stretch.

Jackson has completed 96 of 153 pass attempts (62.8%) for 922 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions (70.8 rating) in those four games. He has also been sacked 16 times and sometimes holds the ball too long.

Jackson and the offense appear comfortable going up-tempo and using no huddle. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that using that type of offense more over the final stretch of the season is on the table.

“It’s definitely an option," Harbaugh said. "It’s definitely something that we’ve done before. Among other things, it’s something that is on the table, for sure.”