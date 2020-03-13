2020 NFL Mock Draft: Maven Publishers Weigh In

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Following one of the greatest seasons in NCAA history, which included a Heisman Trophy and National Championship win, Burrow is an NFL ready quarterback. He showed that by putting up impressive, record-breaking numbers in 2019 against some of the best teams in the NCAA. Possessing a high football IQ, often pinpoint accurate, and showing great poise in the pocket, Burrow is the complete package and a promising franchise pivot. While flaws were few, during his senior season at LSU, greater arm strength is something Burrow should develop.

— Roy Larking, SI Fantasy / Gambling Expert

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Washington will select Chase Young from Ohio State because he is the best overall talent in the draft. Plus, who can't use more pass rush help? The Redskins have heavily invested in their front seven, but with Ryan Kerrigan coming off a disappointing, injury-shortened season, Washington almost has no choice in this situation. Young paired with Montez Sweat, and mixed with Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson, plus an athletic defensive line should give Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio flexibility and depth to win on defense.

— Chris Russell, Redskins Report Publisher

3. Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

After finishing last in total pass defense and interceptions, plus in the bottom four in touchdown passes allowed, Detroit needs secondary help. Drafting Okudah would be a solid first step as he often draws comparisons to Jalen Ramsey. A Buckeye cornerback has been selected in the first round of four of the last five drafts so the Lions acquire a well-schooled starter. A gifted athlete, physically and mentally, Okudah excels in man coverage. Quick feet, plus well above average arm length, will help Okudah become a lockdown NFL cornerback.

— Roy Larking, SI Fantasy / Gambling Expert

4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

No more patchwork and no more fliers. The Giants need to address their offensive line and in particular, their left tackle position, currently manned by Nate Solder. Adding a player of Wirfs’ caliber will not only give the Giants a mammoth of a blocker for Saquon Barkley and the running game, it will also shore up the pass protection where last year Giants quarterbacks were battered around more than a pinball. The selection of Wirfs will likely send Solder to the right side for the coming season which while not ideal, should result in much more efficient play up front, especially if the Giants can address the center position.

— Patricia Traina, Giants Country Publisher

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

While FitzMagic can be fun to watch, Ryan Fitzpatrick is winding down his 15-year NFL career. After a serious hip injury ended his junior season, the Dolphins selecting Tagovailoa will depend on his health. Extremely accurate, the Crimson Tide star posted 6,806 pass yards, with 76 TD and just 9 INT, during 24 games in 2018 and 2019. Cool and confident, he has great pocket mobility and an innate ability to keep his eyes downfield while under pressure. If Tagovailoa is at full health, the Dolphins will select him over Justin Herbert.

— Roy Larking, SI Fantasy / Gambling Expert

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

GM Tom Telesco and head coach Anthony Lynn downplayed the need for their next quarterback to possess ample running ability during their combine availability. However, the Chargers' usage of Tyrod Taylor last season underscores what the staff can do with a mobile signal caller. Justin Herbert lacks refinement as a passer, but his arm strength and overall athleticism offer a high ceiling that should appeal to Los Angeles in their quest to find Philip Rivers' long-term replacement.

— Jason B. Hirschhorn, Charger Report Publisher

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

Allowing a league-high 31 rushing touchdowns last season, plus allowing 143.5 rushing YPG, Derrick Brown is a good player to start the rebuilding of the Carolina Panthers' defense. The need increased due to the retirement of Luke Kuechly. Brown has explosive power at the point of contact, plus exceptional instinct and a motor that never quits. At 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Brown is quick for a big man and has the required skills to play anywhere along the defensive line. An NFL ready player, Carolina gets an All-Pro in the making with this selection.

— Roy Larking, SI Fantasy / Gambling Expert

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama

Despite the luxury of a mobile quarterback, Arizona was bottom five in pass protection as the offensive line allowed 50 sacks last season. Selecting Jedrick Wills helps protect franchise QB Kyler Murray and opens gaping holes for the Cardinals rushing attack. Playing in Alabama’s NFL style offense, Wills has overpowering strength and he is able to maintain his blocks throughout the play. Possessing a junkyard dog mean streak, Wills is a no mercy type player who will quickly earn respect (fear) from every defense he faces.

— Roy Larking, SI Fantasy / Gambling Expert

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Javon Kinlaw is tempting here due to the Jaguars' lack of depth at defensive tackle and the team's decision to decline Marcell Dareus' team option for 2020, but it is just impossible to pass on a talent like Isaiah Simmons at ninth. Simmons' greatest strength is his versatility, a trait that would suit him well in a division where the Jaguars have to play Deshaun Watson and, potentially, Derrick Henry twice a year. Telvin Smith's retirement in 2019 left a big void at weakside linebacker in Jacksonville's 4-3 defense, and Simmons could step in from day one and help fill the void left in a front seven that allowed 23 rushing touchdowns last year, the second-most in the NFL.

— John Shipley, Jaguar Report Publisher

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Thomas is a plug and play left tackle that not only protects Baker Mayfield, but helps new head coach Kevin Stefanski make a statement in implementing his wide zone scheme in Cleveland under the guidance of offensive line coach Bill Callahan. Nick Chubb was the NFL's second leading rusher and adding Thomas gives them a punishing physical presence in the running game with the athleticism necessary to get out and lead block on tosses and stretches. That creates more opportunities for success in the playaction passing game. Adding Thomas to the left side next to Joel Bitonio at left guard and J.C. Tretter at center gives would give the Browns a formidable left side and matchup problem for opponents.

— Pete Smith, Browns Digest Publisher

11. New York Jets: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

The Jets would love to land one from the trio of Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas or Jedrick Wills but the run on tackles now puts offensive linemen at a premium. The ideal in this scenario would be to trade back here and maybe take Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to enhance the offense. But the Jets really need a building block offensive lineman to anchor one of the league’s worst units last year. The shouts for Mekhi Becton were strong, but the best fit here is Houston’s Josh Jones. Powerful with good feet, Jones is experienced with over 45 appearances in college. He likely will slot in at right tackle, which he played sparingly in Houston, but he’s just too athletic and experienced to pass up.

— Kristian Dyer, Jets Country Publisher

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

It’s no secret that Derek Carr did not have a true No. 1 wide receiver to throw to last season after the Antonio Brown debacle, and virtually every mock draft this year has had the Raiders selecting a wideout with the 12th pick in the first round. General Manager Mike Mayock and Coach Jon Gruden had great success picking defensive end Clelin Ferrell, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow out of Clemson last year, so why not go to the well one more time. Higgins is one of the biggest receivers in the 2020 draft class at 6-4 and 216 pounds, but he’s more than a possession receiver, catching 59 passes for 1,167 yards, for an average of 19.8 yards, and 13 touchdowns last season as a junior. In the last two years, he caught 73.8 percent of his targets and scored 25 TDs.

— Tom Lamarre, Raider Maven Publisher

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Evident by the fact that Indianapolis finished 30th in the NFL with just 194.3 passing yards per game, the Colts need a better option at quarterback than Jacoby Brissett. While injuries played a role, the Colts passing game did not instill fear into opposing defenses last season. Jordan Love (6-foot-4) has the size, skill set and mobility needed at the next level. After posting a 32:6 TD to INT ratio in 2018, Love regressed last year (20:17). However, that was largely due to the supporting cast around him. Colts coach Frank Reich will be a solid mentor for Love.

ˆ— Roy Larking, SI Fantasy / Gambling Expert

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Seems crazy, right? Sure, the Bucs could use an offensive tackle like Louisville's Mekhi Becton, or a defensive lineman like Javon Kinlaw, but what would happen if Jeudy is still on the board here? I'm betting Bruce Arians would have a hard time passing on such a polished, pro-ready pass catcher. Jeudy is explosive, and is arguably the best route-runner in a deep receiver class. The Bucs already have two Pro Bowl wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but they're likely to lose Breshad Perriman to free agency after his strong finish to the 2019 season. Adding Jeudy would instantly make Tampa Bay the most dangerous receiver group in the NFL, and would even give the Bucs some leverage as they enter extension talks with Godwin this season. It may seem like a luxury pick, but I don't think there's a better combination of value and immediate impact with any other prospect. Whoever ends up playing quarterback for the Bucs in 2020 would be loaded with a three-headed monster that would dominate the NFL through the air.

— Luke Easterling, All Bucs Publisher

15. Denver Broncos: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

Fans in Denver are thinking wide receiver, and while Alabama's Henry Ruggs III was still on the board, along with Colorado's Laviska Shenault, considering the depth of the WR class and the fact that Kinlaw was on the board, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to add a blue-chip stud from a different position. Kinlaw is long, strong and extremely raw but he's got the work ethic to grow through it all and become the best D-lineman from this class. Derrick Brown might be a more NFL-ready player but Kinlaw's ceiling is higher. The kid has an awesome story and the only real concern I had was his knee, which checked out at the Combine. Kinlaw would step under the wing of Broncos' DL Coach Bill Kollar where some truly magical things could happen. This is a pick you run to the podium to make and don't think twice.

— Chad Jensen, Mile High Huddle Publisher

16. Atlanta Falcons: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

Second to last overall in the NFL, the Falcons defense produced just 28 sacks last season. Once highly regarded, Vic Beasley and Takkarist McKinley have both played below expectations, and neither is expected to remain in Atlanta much longer. A rock solid defender off the edge, Yetur Gross-Matos racked up 94 tackles and 17 sacks during his final two seasons at Penn State. A nice blend of power, size and burst, Gross-Matos has the traits needed to develop into a smothering pass rusher and a solid run stopper at the NFL level.

— Roy Larking, SI Fantasy / Gambling Expert

17. Dallas Cowboys: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

The Cowboys have been trying to address the safety position for a couple of years now, especially via trade, but with no success. So with the 17th overall pick taking McKinney gives them the chance to address the position with a player most consider to be a starter from Day 1. Alabama typically produces quality safeties for the NFL. Keep in mind that head coach Nick Saban came up as a secondary coach and considers that group his baby, even though he doesn’t coach it day-to-day. The scouts at The Draft Network call him a “plug-and-play” safety because of his flexibility as a run defender and pass defender. McKinney would appear to be an upgrade over most, if not all, of the safeties currently on the roster.

— Matthew Postins, NFL Expert

18. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Previously selecting a quarterback, Miami now needs to fill a glaring void at running back. The Dolphins posted an NFL worst 72.3 rushing yards per game last year so Georgia RB D’Andre Swift a definite upgrade. Playing behind Nick Chubb and Sony Michel during his freshman year, Swift led the Bulldogs backfield with 2,267 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns during his final two seasons. Swift is also a pass catching threat out of the backfield as he posted 666 receiving yards and five TD during 43 games in Georgia.

— Roy Larking, SI Fantasy / Gambling Expert

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

The Raiders basically played musical chairs at linebacker last season because of injuries to Maruel Lee and others, plus the suspension of Vontaze Burfict, so why not go to the national champions to bolster the position? The 6-1, 227-pound Queen made 85 tackles last season as a junior in his first year as a full-time starter, including 37 solo, had three sacks and one interception that he returned 16 yards against Alabama. In the 42-35 National Championship Game victory over Clemson, six of his eight tackles were solo and he had half a sack. Queen, who has been clocked in 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, has the speed to play sideline-to-sideline and more, blitzing the quarterback and with his speed covering running backs on pass patterns down the field.

—Tom Lamarre, Raider Maven Publisher

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville.

Becton would have been strongly considered with the No. 9 pick if Simmons wasn't there, so getting him 11 picks later is a major coup. The massive 6-foot-7, 364-pound left tackle has terrific length, power, and even feet for his size, and his combination of size and nastiness falls right in line with the types of offensive tackles the Jaguars have drafted in recent years. Current left tackle Cam Robinson is entering a contract year and has been up and down throughout his career, in large part due to a 2018 ACL injury, but Becton ensures the Jaguars don't have to hold out hope on Robinson flipping the switch in 2020.— John Shipley, Jaguar Report Publisher

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

If the Oklahoma receiver is still here at this point in the draft, the Eagles will run their card up to the podium. Lamb is a big-play recevier, averaging more than 21 yards per catch last season. He has played with three different quarterbacks in his college career - Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts. Add Carson Wentz to that list. the Eagles would love to have a young receiver to grow with Wentz over the next five seasons and Lamb fits that bill perfectly.

— Ed Kracz, Eagle Maven Publisher

22. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

With an aging Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson hinting towards testing out the free agency earlier this week, the Bills will need to fill a role in the rotation for defensive end. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa is one of the top edge rushers available in this year's class and some experts believe he could contribute in a role at the pro level right away. The Bills could use a spark at the position - their leader at sacks at the defensive end spot was Lawson with 6.5 with Trent Murphy behind him at 5. The Bills certainly will need to add weapons on offense for Josh Allen, especially at wide receiver, but with the depth of this year's class they ought to make a play for an edge rusher in the first round.

— Shannon Shepherd, Bills Central Publisher

23. New England Patriots: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Bill Belichick is all about value when is comes to drafting players, and is also buddies with Nick Saban. That's why there's not a chance he lets Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama slip past the 23rd overall pick. The Patriots offense is in desperate need of pass-catching playmakers, which is why Ruggs and his 4.2 speed would be a perfect match. With offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels having a knack for getting players in open space, giving Brady an explosive playmaker like Ruggs to throw to would make the 42-year-old QB very happy with his decision to stay in New England. The Alabama receiver could help form the Patriots into a well-balanced team on both sides of the football, which is something they weren't in 2019.

— Devon Clements, Patriot Maven Publisher

24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Sean Payton said he thought the wide receiver position was deep at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The Saints could not ignore their glaring need at the wide receiver position, and for Jefferson to fall them at #24 was a blessing. The Saints selection will complement the reigning NFL reception leader and OPOY, Michael Thomas, as the #2 receiver in New Orleans. Justin Jefferson has all the skills the Saints desperately have been lacking. Speed, size, great hands, separation ability, and consistency. These are the receiving traits built for success in a Sean Payton offense. Keep in mind, former Saints assistant coach Joe Brady help to develop Jefferson into a potent receiving threat at LSU and introduced the Payton’s offensive scheme to him this past season. Hence, landing Jefferson makes sense for the Saints. His addition will make for exciting football, as Payton creates a new weapon for Drew Brees to use in New Orleans.

— Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network Publisher

25. Minnesota Vikings: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Interestingly, only one cornerback has been taken so far. For a team that could lose Xavier Rhodes as a cap casualty and Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander to free agency, corner is right up there with offensive line help as the Vikings' top need. With the top five offensive tackles off the board, the Vikings will take their pick of the non-Jeff Okudah corners. Ultimately, Henderson's elite man coverage ability is what makes him the selection here over players like Kristian Fulton, Jeff Gladney, and AJ Terrell. Henderson's 6-foot-1 size, 4.39 speed, and incredible footwork and fluidity give him an All-Pro ceiling as an outside corner. The primary concern with Henderson is his struggles as a tackler, but that's a minor issue with a corner who can cover like he can. The Vikings have to be elated to see him fall to them at 25.

— Will Ragatz, Inside The Vikings Publisher

26. Miami Dolphins: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Dolphins have already addressed the quarterback position and the running back position. It's time to focus on the opposite side of the ball. Adding Fulton, a cornerback who is NFL ready and can immediately step in as the second corner on the team behind Xavien Howard will be instrumental in improving this horrendous defense.

— Matt Brandon, SI Fantasy Editor

27. Seattle Seahawks: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Based on recent history, the Seahawks are unlikely to use their native first round pick, as general manager John Schneider has traded down four straight seasons. But if they do stay at No. 27, it will likely be for an athletic, disruptive pass rusher like Chaisson. The former Tigers standout plays with a relentless motor, which allows him to chase down the football sideline-to-sideline, and he exhibits heavy hands for a smaller defensive end. He also has the ability to drop back into coverage in a pinch and could be deployed as a SAM linebacker similar to how the Seahawks used Bruce Irvin early in his career. Chaisson's lack of length may cause him to drop to the end of the first round and limit his effectiveness as an every down defensive end from the outset, but Seattle needs a premier LEO defensive end and won't be able to pass up on an edge rusher with his combination of athletic traits and versatility.

— Corbin Smith, Seahawk Maven Publisher

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Linebacker is a key area of need for the Ravens and Murray would help fill the void. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta would be elated if he falls to the Ravens in the first round. Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards. He tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok. He would be a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Don Martindale's aggressive scheme because of his ability to play both inside and outside linebacker. Murray did suffer a hamstring injury making a second attempt at running the 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Combine. He had a time of 4.52 in his first attempt. The injury is not expected to be a long-term issue. Baltimore has taken 11 players from Oklahoma over its draft history, which is tied with Alabama for the most selections from one school.

— Todd Karpovich, Raven Country Publisher

29. Tennessee Titans: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

After a surprising appearance in the AFC Championship game last season, the Titans are in win-now mode. It appears they’ve found their quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, who was spectacular from Week 7 on after taking the job from Marcus Mariota. Running back Derrick Henry is an absolute beast who runs harder and more effectively as the season goes on. Assuming Tennessee re-signs both of those players, the focus must turn to replacing right tackle Jack Conklin. The Titans met with Niang at the NFL Combine and he could slip right into the starting right tackle role, as that’s his natural position on the line. Of course, this is all dependent on his medicals. Niang had his final season at TCU cut short after having hip surgery in early November to repair a torn labrum. If everything checks out, Niang is a great fit at a position of need for the Titans near the end of the first round.

— Jaime Eisner, SI Fantasy / Gambling Expert

30. Green Bay Packers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

With longtime starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga headed to free agency next week and All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari slated to be a free agent next offseason, the Packers have an obvious need at offensive tackle. In a great class of tackle prospects, the Packers would be giddy to see Jackson tumble to No. 30. Jackson was a two-year starter at left tackle and a first-team all-conference pick in 2019. With an excellent blend of size, strength and athleticism, he’d be a natural in Green Bay’s zone scheme while providing critical protection for Aaron Rodgers. His grandfather, Melvin, started 34 games on the offensive line for the Packers from 1976 through 1980.

— Bill Huber, Packer Central Publisher

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jalen Raegor, WR, TCU

For the three seasons that Kyle Shanahan has been the head coach of the 49ers, he has failed to solidify the wide receiver position. Sure, they have Deebo Samuel who showed a tremendous amount of talent. However, every year the 49ers spend a huge amount of draft capital at receiver and have hardly anything to show for it. Even the trade for Emmanuel Sanders last season was another example of it when they sent a third- and fouth-round pick to Denver for him. Outside of Samuel, the 49ers do not have a locked in receiver for 2020 and that is why selecting Jalen Reagor out of TCU is the ideal pick. Reagor has a similar skillset to that of Sanders, so they are essentially switching the old player for young. What is attractive about Reagor is his versatility to play inside-and-out of the formation, which is exactly what Shanahan wants in a wideout. It also helps that Reagor is strong in contested-catch opportunities as he's hauled in 23 of his 50 opportunities over the past two seasons per Pro Football Focus.

— Jose Sanchez, All 49ers Publisher

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Chiefs' defense played a lot better late in the season, but they still need help in the secondary. Trevon Diggs is a perfect fit for Kansas City as a boundary corner, especially with a few of the Chiefs' CBs hitting the free agent market. His length and physicality should serve him well against wide receivers like Courtland Sutton, Mike Williams, etc. in the division. As a former wide receiver, Diggs has strong ball skills, which will help him generate turnovers. He's also still a bit raw, but could become a key piece of the Chiefs' secondary in short order. He can also help on special teams right away, both as a returner and as a gunner.

— Jaime Eisner, SI Fantasy / Gambling Expert