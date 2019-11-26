SI Video: Lamar Jackson Makes Even Stronger Case for MVP
Lamar Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes (75.0 percent) for 169 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a 139.4 passer rating in the Ravens’ 45-6 win.
Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is still dealing with an ankle injury and likely will not be able to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. To help offset the injury to Pierce, the Ravens signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis prior to their Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans.
Cornerback Marcus Peters has been a perfect fit for the Baltimore Ravens. GM Eric DeCosta acquired him from the Rams on Oct. 15 for second-year linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick. Baltimore has gone 4-0 with Peters in the lineup.
The Ravens quarterback leads all NFL players with 146,171 Pro-Bowl votes, well ahead of second-place Patrick Mahomes (116,235). Jackson has mesmerized fans with his dynamic runs and big plays downfield. He has led the Ravens to an 8-2 record and first place in the AFC North. Fullback Patrick Ricard, tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker also No. 1 at their respective positions.
The Rams have already played a couple of dual-threat quarterbacks in Cam Newton and Russell Willson. Nonetheless, coach Sean McVay knows Lamar Jackson will be a different type of challenge when the Rams host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 on Monday Night Football.