SI Video: Lamar Jackson Mesmerizes, Makes Even Stronger Case for MVP

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes (75.0 percent) for 169 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a 139.4 passer rating in the Ravens’ 45-6 win.

No. 1-1
Rory
Rory

Anyone who says Lamar is not MVP is not paying attention.

Ravens Center Matt Skura Placed on IR

Todd Karpovich
Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams

Ravens Week 13 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 in Week 12. Baltimore extended its winning streak to seven games and sits atop the AFC North at 9-2.

Video: Greene Turtle Ravens Rap - Week 12

Todd Karpovich
Mike Popovich and Todd Karpovich talk Ravens, AFC North and playoff implications from Ocean City, Md.

Jackson Is Finalist for FedEx Air Player of the Week Award

Todd Karpovich
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ravens: Strategy to Beat Rams

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens (8-2) look to extend their six-game winning streak in a Week 12 game with the Los Angeles Rams (6-4) on Monday Night Football. Baltimore is favored by 3.5 points but this could be a tough matchup.

Week 12: Ravens-Rams Game Status

Todd Karpovich
Ravens DT Michael Pierce listed as 'doubtful;' Rob Havenstein and Darious Williams out for Rams

Ravens Report Card vs. Rams

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens dismantled the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 in Week 12. Baltimore extended its winning streak to seven games and sits atop the AFC North at 9-2.

Week 12 Rams-Ravens: Key Matchups

Trevor Woods
The Ravens (8-2) look to extend their six-game winning streak in a Week 12 matchup with the Rams (6-4). Los Angeles is looking to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Ravens DT Michael Pierce Likely Out Against Rams, per Harbaugh

Todd Karpovich
Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is still dealing with an ankle injury and likely will not be able to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. To help offset the injury to Pierce, the Ravens signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis prior to their Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans.