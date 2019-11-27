SI Video: Lamar Jackson Mesmerizes, Makes Even Stronger Case for MVP
Lamar Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes (75.0 percent) for 169 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a 139.4 passer rating in the Ravens’ 45-6 win.
Lamar Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes (75.0 percent) for 169 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a 139.4 passer rating in the Ravens’ 45-6 win.
Anyone who says Lamar is not MVP is not paying attention.
Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is still dealing with an ankle injury and likely will not be able to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. To help offset the injury to Pierce, the Ravens signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis prior to their Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans.