Ravens Center Matt Skura Officially Inks Deal, On Road to Recovery Via Social Media Post

Ravens center Matt Skura was having his best season before being sidelined with a knee injury.

While Skura is uncertain whether he'll be ready for training camp — if it even starts on time — he plans to make an impact at some point this year.

Skura signed a recently signed his restricted free agent tender with Baltimore. Last month, Skura was give the tender by the Ravens worth about $2.1 million. That allowed Baltimore to match any offer Skura received from another team.

Shortly afterward, Skura showed the progress he's made this offseason via social media.

Skura suffered the season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. He also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

Skura, who was signed as a rookie free agent from Duke in 2016, also played a key role in the Ravens' running attack, which set the NFL single-season record with 3,296 yards.

He had a solid rapport with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was unanimously named league MVP.

Skura suffered the injury while attempting a block late in the first quarter. He was later carted from the field.

Skura, who had ACL, MCL and PCL tears and dislocated his knee cap, is not expected to be fully ready to play by training camp.

Partick Mekari, an undrafted rookie from California, replaced Skura for the remainder of the season and played well. He will battle for the starting role again next season.

"He has a great approach, and he’s definitely the kind of guy that you want – as is Matt Skura – directing traffic up front," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said about Mekari. "It doesn’t [hurt] that he has Marshal [Yanda] next to him. That’s a real benefit for the whole line, but I think that’s really helpful, as well.”