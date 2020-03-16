Ravens Place Tender on RFA Center Matt Skura

Center Matt Skura was given a low tender as a restricted free agent by the Ravens, according to a report by the NFL Network.

This means Baltimore can match any offer Skura receives from another team. However, the Ravens won't receive any compensation if another team signs Skura and Baltimore does not match the offer.

Skura was placed on IR after suffering a knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Skura was having his finest season in Baltimore and was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Skura also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

Skura, who was signed as a rookie free agent from Duke in 2016, also played a key role in the Ravens' running attack, which set the NFL single-season record with 3,296 yards.

He had a solid rapport with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was unanimously named league MVP.

Skura suffered the injury while attempting a block late in the first quarter. He was later carted from the field.

As a result, Skura, who had ACL, MCL and PCL tears and dislocated his knee cap, is not expected to be fully ready to play by training camp.

Partick Mekari, anundrafted rookie from California, replaced Skura for the remainder of the season and played well. He will battle for the starting role again next season.

"He has a great approach, and he’s definitely the kind of guy that you want – as is Matt Skura – directing traffic up front," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said about Mekari. "It doesn’t [hurt] that he has Marshal [Yanda] next to him. That’s a real benefit for the whole line, but I think that’s really helpful, as well.”