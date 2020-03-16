RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Place Tender on RFA Center Matt Skura

Todd Karpovich

Center Matt Skura was given a low tender as a restricted free agent by the Ravens, according to a report by the NFL Network. 

This means Baltimore can match any offer Skura receives from another team. However, the Ravens won't receive any compensation if another team signs Skura and Baltimore does not match the offer. 

Skura was placed on IR after suffering a knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Skura was having his finest season in Baltimore and was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Skura also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

Skura, who was signed as a rookie free agent from Duke in 2016, also played a key role in the Ravens' running attack, which set the NFL single-season record with 3,296 yards. 

He had a solid rapport with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was unanimously named league MVP.

Skura suffered the injury while attempting a block late in the first quarter. He was later carted from the field. 

As a result, Skura, who had ACL, MCL and PCL tears and dislocated his knee cap, is not expected to be fully ready to play by training camp.

Partick Mekari, anundrafted rookie from California, replaced Skura for the remainder of the season and played well. He will battle for the starting role again next season. 

"He has a great approach, and he’s definitely the kind of guy that you want – as is Matt Skura – directing traffic up front," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said about Mekari. "It doesn’t [hurt] that he has Marshal [Yanda] next to him. That’s a real benefit for the whole line, but I think that’s really helpful, as well.”   

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Acquire Defensive End Calais Campbell from Jaguars

The Ravens have acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Acquisition of Calais Campbell Could Take Ravens to Next Level

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta wants to build the next NFL dynasty. The team has a young roster that includes quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.DeCosta didn't waste any time correcting some of the team's weaknesses. One of those areas was the pass rush, so DeCosta put together a deal to bring one of the game's top playmakers to Baltimore — Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell.

Todd Karpovich

What the New Collective Bargaining Agreement Means for Ravens

The he NFL players agreed to the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a 1.5% of the vote, guaranteeing 10 years of labor peace. The deal ensures the league will move forward with a 17-game regular season set to begin no earlier than 2021 and an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams. The players are guaranteed higher minimum salaries, better benefits, expanded rosters and practice squads and amendments to the drug and discipline policies. The players also get a bigger share of revenue, rising from 47% to 48% in 2021 and to at least 48.5% in any seasons where 17 regular-season games are played.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Walking Delicate Balance with New Salary Cap

The NFL salary cap for 2020 is $198.2 million per team under the new collective bargaining agreement. The Ravens have already acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick,. Campbell has a base salary of $15 million in 2020. The Ravens also designated outside linebacker Matthew Judon as their 2020 franchise player, which will cost the Ravens just over $15.8 million.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Christian Kirksey

Even with the recent franchise tag on Matt Judon, the Ravens still need to add a play-making linebacker. GM Eric DeCosta is looking to add depth via free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft.One player that unexpectedly hit the market is Christian Kirksey, who was recently released by the Cleveland Browns. At 27, Kirksey could have some of his best football ahead of him.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Maven Publishers Weigh In

Six wide receivers were drafted in the first round of our latest 2020 mock draft! See what each team's local expert has to say about their potential draft pick.

Todd Karpovich

by

DJI

De’Anthony Thomas Inks One-Year Deal with Ravens

The Ravens re-signed punt returner/wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas to a one-year deal. He signed to the Ravens’ 53-man roster in Week 10 and appeared in eight games. Thomas played primarily on special teams and returned 13 punts for 93 yards (7.2 avg.) and posted 10 kickoff returns for 166 yards (16.6 avg.) He'll have an opportunity to compete for the full-time job in 2020.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Free-Agency Primer

There is not much intrigue when it comes to the Ravens' biggest needs this offseason. The team wants to add a pass rusher, wide receiver, a versatile offensive lineman and a linebacker. General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap.Here's a look at the Ravens offseason.

Todd Karpovich

by

CLG

Ravens Restrict Air Travel for Employees

The Ravens have suspended air travel for two weeks and asked employees to work from home because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. “Public health and safety have always been top priorities for the Ravens," the team said in a statement. "We will continue to evaluate this developing situation and adjust as circumstances warrant.” The coronavirus is wreaking havoc with professional sports around the world, forcing postponements and cancellations among all professional, college and amateur sports.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Place Franchise Tag on Linebacker Matthew Judon

The Baltimore Ravens designated outside linebacker Matthew Judon as their 2020 franchise player, according to executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta. The franchise tag, which will cost the Ravens just over $16 million, will also allow DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon. However, the designation doesn't mean he will remain with the team. The Ravens could consider trading Judon if they get an appealing offer of drafts picks.

Todd Karpovich