Small, But Talented Free-Agent Pool Left for Ravens to Consider

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made some aggressive moves in free agency signing safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

However, they still need to strengthen other parts of the roster and need playmakers at linebacker, cornerback, defensive tackle/end and on the offensive line.

They could probably use a running back depending on the health of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

While GM Eric DeCosta will look to the draft to fill these needs, there are still some talented free agents available.

Here's a look at that current pool of players:

Linebacker

Joe Schobert The inside linebacker was acquired in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars near the end of training camp last summer. He started 15 games for the Steelers in 2021, recording 112 tackles. Schobert, 28, would provide valuable depth. Justin Houston The outside linebacker signed with the Ravens prior to last season. He started all 15 games in which he appeared, totaling 34 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, a team-high 17 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble return for the NFL’s No. 1 rush defense (84.5 ypg). Baltimore would consider bringing Houston back. Anthony Barr A knee injury cost Barr the first month of last season and lingered for a while afterwards, but the four-time Pro Bowler started 11 of the Vikings' final 13 games and finished with 72 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a career-high three interceptions.

Cornerback

Stephon Gilmore Several teams have expressed interest in the 31-year-old cornerback, including the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, he might have priced himself out of the Ravens comfort zone, especially with the money they already have tied up in the secondary. Kyle Fuller The versatile cornerback is 30 years old, but he is versatile, playing at least 16 games in every season of his six-year career. However, he didn't manage an interception last season with the Broncos, but the Ravens could use his experience. A.J. Bouye In his one season with the Panthers, Bouye had 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He appeared in ten games, including seven starts.

Defensive line

Calais Campbell In two seasons with the Ravens, Campbell, who turns. 36 on Sept. 1, started 26 of 27 games with 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Campbell has battled some injuries over the past two seasons, but he was forced to play the majority of snaps because Baltimore lacked depth behind him. Jadeveon Clowney The Ravens have considered signing Clowney in the past and there could still be some interest. Last year, he finished with 24 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections. However, his durability is a concern

Offensive line