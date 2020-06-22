RavenCountry
Jimmy Smith primed and ready for new role with Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith might have a new role for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

He's certainly putting in the work to be prepared for anything. 

Kyle Jakobe, a personal training coach, posted a video on social media of Smith doing various drills and lifting weights in preparation for the upcoming season.  

"Basketball is my bread + butter....but we still produce in this world, too! #22 will be ready for year 10! Baltimore Ravens DB, Jimmy Smith," Jakobe posted. 

Smith has been a mainstay in the Ravens' secondary as a cornerback since being selected in the first round of the 2011 draft. Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Smith could see some time at safety this season.

"With Jimmy, his role will probably be to roll in there and play some safety," Harbaugh said

Smith was an unrestricted free agent fo the first time in his career this offseason and stated his preference to remain in Baltimore. He and the Ravens reached an agreement on a one-year contract that pays him a $3.5 million salary with an additional $2.5 million in incentives if he can stay healthy.

"Hey Ravens Nation, it's Jimmy Smith, just signing on, telling you guys thank you, love you guys for everything you do," Smith said on Twitter after he inked the contract. "I'm happy to be signing back for another year and excited to go get the 'ship. We cut it short last year, but this is going to be the year for us. Let's keep it together and go Ravens."

Injury concerns might have hindered Smith's value in the free-agent market. He has played an entire 16-game season just twice over his 9-year career.

Last season, Smith overcame a right knee injury in the regular-season opener against Miami and finished with one interception, six passes defended, one sack, and 30 combined tackles over nine games. 

Overall, Smith is ranked seventh in franchise history with 14 interceptions.

Smith already signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension that included $21 million in guaranteed money in 2015. The Ravens created $6 million with the salary cap by releasing fellow cornerback Brandon Carr, which helped open the door to re-sign Smith.

