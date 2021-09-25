Son Will Go Against Father When Ravens Play Lions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive backs coach D'Anton Lynn will be competing against his father Anthony Lynn, who is the Lions offensive coordinator when the teams meet Sunday.

The Lions are ranked 12th in the NFL for total offense, averaging 387 yards per game. The Ravens are ranked 32nd in pass defense and are allowing 376 yards per game.

As an assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, D'Anton Lynn served under his father, working primarily with the linebackers group. He also coached with his father as a defensive assistant with Buffalo (2015-16) and as a seasonal coaching intern with the Jets (2014). Prior to his NFL coaching career, Lynn was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2012 before joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2013.

D'Anton Lynn is an eight-year coaching veteran but it is his first season as Baltimore’s defensive backs coach. Lynn spent the past three years with the Houston Texans, serving as the team’s secondary coach (2020) and assistant secondary coach (2018-19). During his time as the team’s assistant secondary coach, the Texans brought home two consecutive AFC South titles.

"I’m sure it’s very meaningful, you can imagine," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I don’t believe it’s the first time, really. D’Anton has been in the league for a few years now, and of course, Anthony is one of the most respected coaches in the National Football League. I think it’s really cool. Now they’re going against each other with matching wits – offense and defense. I’m rooting for the kid, man. Definitely.”