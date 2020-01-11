Ravens Player Spotlight: Lamar Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has mesmerized opponents through the season.

Each week, he seemed to make a highlight reel play went vital on social media.

Still, Jackson next challenge is showing that he can win a playoff game. Last season as a rookie, Jackson and the Ravens lost to the Chargers 23-17 in the wild-card round.

Jackson gets his shot at redemption this year in the divisional round against the Tennessee Titans.

"It’s still motivating me. I still haven’t played my second playoff game, yet," Jackson said about the loss to the Chargers. "So when we get into that, when I’m in that game, after that game, then I have an answer for that. But that game is over with. We’ve been having a great year this year, and we just have to keep it going. Like I said, I want a Super Bowl, so I’m not really worried about that, that first playoff game. That was my rookie season.”

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

The Chargers did an effective job containing Jackson in the playoff game last season. Jackson completed 14 of 29 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (78.8 quarterback rating) in that playoff game. He was also held to 54 yards on nine carries.

He is looking to have a much better performance against the Titans.

It starts with my teammates," Jackson said. "We have our chemistry going. We worked so hard at it during the summer and stuff like that. People were counting us out then, looking at rosters and stuff and saying what we were going to be at, predicting what we were going to do.

"But I just want to get better each and every day, and I know I’m a lot more confident. I’m not a rookie anymore. I’ve been around. I’ve seen everything they can bring. So, I just have to keep playing ball, and we’re going to see when it comes"

Jackson also learned some valuable lessons in that loss to the Chargers.

“Can't start too late," Jackson said. "You have to attack fast. It doesn't really matter what quarter it is. First or second [quarter], you have to attack. You just have to finish the game strong. You can't just go into the game playing half-assed. You'll have the same results.”