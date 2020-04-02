RavenCountry
Ravens Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley Helps Propel Notre Dame Into Offensive Line U.

Reid Foster

We determined each “Position U.” by measuring what every college should strive to do, in sports and beyond: Prepare students for professional careers. For the full explanation of our scoring system, scroll to the bottom of this article.

In was the closest race we had in the Position U. series. Notre Dame has only put 10 offensive linemen into the NFL over the past decade, but three became All-Pros, with a combined seven first-team All-Pro nods: guards Zack Martin (four) and Quenton Nelson (two), and tackle Ronnie Stanley. Wisconsin’s program has had 14 O-linemen enter the league since 2010, second only to Ohio State (16) during that span, including four first-round picks and two All-Pros (Travis Frederick and Ryan Ramczyk). Eleven Badgers linemen have gone on to start at least 10 games in the NFL. However, all that wasn’t quite enough.

One school nowhere near the top of our rankings is Clemson. Despite appearing in four national championship games in the past five years, Dabo Swinney’s program only had two offensive linemen drafted last decade, and none since the 49ers took guard Brandon Thomas with the 100th overall pick in 2014.

* * *

* * *

OFFENSIVE LINE U.: NOTRE DAME

1. Notre Dame, 69 points

2. Wisconsin, 68

3. Florida, 66

4. Alabama, 56

5. Ohio State, 54

6. USC, 51

7. Oklahoma, 49

8. Iowa, 44

9. Texas A&M, 41

10. Stanford, 38

* * *

ALUMNI FOR TOP THREE

NOTRE DAME ALUMNI

Zack Martin (2014 first round, 94 starts, 4x All-Pro)

Quenton Nelson (2018 6th overall, 32 starts, 2x All-Pro)

Ronnie Stanley (2016 6th overall, 56 starts, All-Pro)

Mike McGlinchey (2018 9th overall, 28 starts)

Nick Martin (2016 second round, 46 starts)

Chris Watt (2014 third round, 8 starts)

Sam Young (2010 sixth round, 21 starts)

Trevor Robinson (2012 undrafted, 21 starts)

Eric Olsen (2010 sixth round, 4 starts)

Alex Bars (2019 undrafted)

WISCONSIN ALUMNI

Travis Frederick (2013 first round, 96 starts, All-Pro)

Ryan Ramczyk (2017 first round, 47 starts, All-Pro)

Kevin Zeitler (2012 first round, 118 starts)

Gabe Carimi (2011 first round, 26 starts)

Rob Havenstein (2015 second round, 68 starts)

Rick Wagner (2013 fifth round, 87 starts)

Peter Konz (2012 second round, 28 starts)

Michael Deiter (2019 third round, 15 starts)

John Moffitt (2011 third round, 15 starts)

David Edwards (2019 fifth round, 10 starts)

Ryan Groy (2014 undrafted, 17 starts)

Bill Nagy (2011 seventh round, 4 starts)

Tyler Marz (2016 undrafted, 1 start)

Beau Benzschawel (2019 undrafted)

FLORIDA ALUMNI

Maurkice Pouncey (2010 first round, 121 starts, 2x All-Pro)

Mike Pouncey (2011 first round, 114 starts)

Marcus Gilbert (2011 second round, 87 starts)

D.J. Humphries (2015 first round, 43 starts)

Trent Brown (2015 seventh round, 55 starts)

Max Garcia (2015 fourth round, 41 starts)

Chaz Green (2015 third round, 7 starts)

Jon Halapio (2014 sixth round, 23 starts)

Jawaan Taylor (2019 second round, 16 starts)

Jonotthan Harrison (2014 undrafted, 42 starts)

Maurice Hurt (2011 seventh round, 9 starts)

David Sharpe (2017 fourth round, 4 starts)

Fred Johnson (2019 undrafted, 1 start)

Xavier Nixon (2013 undrafted, 2 starts)

OUR SCORING SYSTEM

In order to make it modern, we used a 10-year data set. Dipping further back would mean going across different coaching eras at the college level, as well as including a lot of players who are no longer active in the NFL. (We did run an unofficial 20-year data set for the quarterback position, which you can read about at the bottom of this article.)

We came up with a scoring system that balanced not just the quantity of players programs put into the NFL, but the quality of those players' careers. One measure we used is draft position—an inexact but still relevant measure of a player's approximate value when he left college. We credited players for career games started. But rather than assigning a point value to every game started, which would weigh too heavily in favor of older players, we lessened that effect by using ranges.

We also awarded points for the highest achievements (MVP, and for non-quarterbacks, Offensive/Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro) and awarded a smaller amount of credit for Rookie of the Year, an indication of a player's preparedness when entering the league. (We made the decision to exclude the Pro Bowl. Between fan voting and the league's need to dig deep into the pool of alternates with so many players dropping out annually, there's been a reduction in the legitimacy of that achievement.)

For all positions in this series, scoring is based on alumni who entered the NFL between 2010 and 2019 and were either (1) drafted or (2) undrafted but appeared in at least one game. Players who transferred during their college careers are counted only as part of the last program they played for. Players are only credited for the position at which they were drafted. Our full scoring system:

DRAFT POSITION

Top 10: 4 points

Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points

Rounds 2-3: 2 points

Rounds 4-7: 1 point

Undrafted: 0 points

NFL GAMES STARTED

80-plus: 5 points

48 to 79: 4 points

16 to 47: 3 points

5 to 15: 2 points

1 to 4: 1 point

NFL AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Year: 4 points

First-Team All-Pro: 3 points

Offensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

Research by Reid Foster and Gary Gramling.

Video of Lamar Jackson Working Out with Antonio Brown Creates Stir on Social Media

A video that surfaced of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing passes to embattled receiver Antonio Brown caused a stir on social media.Were the Ravens interested in signing Brown? Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown was also part of those sessions. Antonio Brown and Marquise Brown are cousins and all three players have a Florida connection, so it appears only natural they gathered for a workout. While the video caused a stir on social media, it doesn't mean the Ravens plan to sign Brown as a free agent.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

2020 NFL Mock Draft 12.0: Ravens Take Zack Baun at No. 28; Later Pittman, Edwards-Helaire, Muti and Kareem

In the latest version of our three-round mock draft, the Dolphins trade up for a QB, the Buccaneers trade up for an offensive lineman and the Eagles trade up for a wide receiver.

Kevin Hanson

Another Mock Draft Has Ravens Targeting Gross-Matos

The Ravens need to add an effective edge rusher to their roster.The free-agency market for this type of playmaker is thin. As a result, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta might have to look toward the draft to fill the void. One player being lined to the Ravens with the 28th overall selection is Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Mark Andrews Sorry to See End of 'Three-Headed Monster' with Hayden Hurst Trade

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews referred to the team's tight ends as a "three-headed monster."Now, one of those beasts is gone. The Ravens traded former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft. Hurst spent the past season behind Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. Despite the competition for playing time, the trio were close and Andrews was sorry to see his friend go to a new team.

Todd Karpovich

Albert Breer: The NFL Needs to Tone Down its Optimism About the 2020 Season

The NFL is a business. One that generates 11-figure revenue numbers annually. It didn’t get there without prioritizing the bottom line, nor did its owners accumulate the wealth to buy teams by failing to find opportunity to profit around every corner.So free agency went on as planned. So the draft will too. So on Tuesday, NFL EVP and general counsel Jeff Pash painted perhaps the most optimistic picture of the COVID-19 pandemic that any of us have seen anywhere in weeks. “We’re pretty confident we’ll be able to start on schedule,” Pash said.

Albert Breer

Ravens Players Staying Active, Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic

There's still no timeline for when players might be able to return to the Baltimore Ravens' practice facility in Owings Mils, Md., because of the current ban on large gatherings due to the Coronavirus. As a result, the players are doing their best to stay in shape at home. It's also a nice distraction from the pandemic and remedy for boredom.

Todd Karpovich

The NFL Insists the 2020 Season Will Go On As Scheduled, But Will It?

The NFL is resolute that its 2020 season will proceed as normal—or at least the league is resolute on saying so publicly. Jeff Pash, the NFL’s general counsel, told reporters on a conference call Tuesday afternoon that “all of our discussions, all of our focus, has been on a normal, traditional season starting on time, playing in front of fans in our regular stadiums.” The NFL regular season is scheduled to start a little more than five months from now, and projecting a month or even a week out has proved to be a fool’s errand during the coronavirus pandemic. But the league plans to release its 2020 schedule no later than May 9 (just a short delay from the usual April schedule release), and Pash said that the schedule is expected include international games.

Jenny Vrentas

Derek Wolfe Passes Physical, Officially Signs with Ravens

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe passed his physical and officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced. “Derek is the type of veteran player who fits our defense perfectly,” DeCosta said. “He’s been on great teams, he’s versatile, smart, talented and a tough guy. We are so happy that he’s joining our organization.” The deal with Wolfe reportedly includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with $3 million in incentives.

Todd Karpovich

Wild-Card Weekend Will Feature Tripleheaders, Draft Prospects to Have Cameras in Homes, NFL Notes

On NFL conference calls this week, the league will finalize how a 14-team playoff works. The league also wants more players with cameras in-house during a virtual draft. And we approve of those sharing a little extra on social media these days.

Albert Breer

Ravens Push Back Season Tickets Deadline

Due to the evolving landscape of the public health situation, the Baltimore Ravens have moved their final season ticket payment deadline from May 15 to June 15. As part of the change, accounts that have already opted to make automated monthly payments will not be charged in April, and thus, remaining charges will be made on May 15 and June 15.

Todd Karpovich