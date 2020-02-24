Ronnie Stanley Was League's Top Pass Blocker

Lamar Jackson is quick to credit the offensive for his success.

The Ravens quarterback had a record-breaking season en route to being named the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley played a huge role with Jackson's dominant performance. Since being drafted in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2016 draft, Stanley has evolved into one of the top of offensive lineman in the NFL.

This past season, Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus.

Stanley was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.3). Overall, he allowed 10 total pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, according to the report.

"Stanley has been a vital part of the Ravens offense and always been a solid pass-blocker, but this season he stepped his game up to a new level and has been performing at a historically impressive level," PFF wrote. "He finished the season having surrendered just six total pressures across 16 games. Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson only played in 14 games and surrendered six or more pressures in a single game four times."

In 2019, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game).. The Ravens also became the first team ever to average at least 200 rushing (206.0) and 200 net passing (201.6) yards per game in a season.

Stanley protected the blindside of Jackson, who produced one of the greatest seasons ever by a QB in 2019. Jackson threw an NFL-high 36 touchdowns (also a franchise record) and posted 1,206 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

The Ravens will likely try to reach a contract extension for Stanley in the near future. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and would command a huge payday on the open market. Stanley is making a base salary of $12.9 million this season, according to spotrac.