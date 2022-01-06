Steelers Could Be Shorthanded For Finale Against Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For once, it will be the opponent that will be shorthanded against the Ravens.

The Steelers have placed wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green on the COVID-19 list. They join cornerback Joe Haden and defensive coordinator Keith Butler on the list.

Johnson has ras 100 receptions for 1,100 receiving yards with eight touchdowns this season. He torched the Ravens in Steelers 20-19 victory earlier this season, finishing with 105 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Green has started 15 games at center and his absence further disrupts Pittsburgh's offensive line.

Both the Ravens and Steelers Pittsburgh are still alive in the AFC playoff race, but they need significant help from other teams to advance.

Baltimore (8-8) is currently the 11th seed and Pittsburgh (8-7-1) holds the ninth seed.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice again this week and he likely will not play in the finale. Jackson has not played since injuring his ankle in the first quarter of the Week 14 game against the Browns.

“I don’t have any update, and I really don’t even see the value of talking about it at this point in time," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson's availability. "We’re trying to get ready to play the game. It’s really not something I want to put a lot of information out there about anyway. That’s where we’re at with it.”

Backup Tyler Huntley will likely make his fourth career start. Huntley has thrown for 940 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in six appearances this season.

The Steelers had seven sacks in that first meeting,