Steelers Further Strengthen Secondary By Signing Witherspoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear determined to defend their AFC North title by strengthening their defense.

Pittsburgh acquired Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seattle Seahawks in return for a 2023 fifth-round pick, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Witherspoon, 26, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round (66th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the franchise. He played in 47 career games (33 starts) with San Francisco and had 116 tackles, four interceptions and had 24 passes defended.

In March, Witherspoon signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Seahawks in March and was expected to compete for the starting job at left cornerback.

However, Seattle moved D.J. Reed to the left side and elevated Tre Flowers into the starting lineup. As a result, Witherspoon became expendable and now he'll look to make an impact in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers need cornerback depth with the losses of Steven Nelson, Artie Burns and Mike Hilton over the past couple of years.