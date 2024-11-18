Mike Tomlin Roasts Ravens For Patrick Queen Decision
Leading up to Sunday's showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh linebacker Patrick Queen was in the media spotlight quite a lot, and for good reason.
Queen, a 2020 first-round pick by the Ravens, left Baltimore to sign with arch rival Pittsburgh this offseason, much to the ire of fans. He has also been very vocal about his departure, stating earlier in the week that he "wasn't wanted back."
The fifth-year linebacker faced his former team for the first time on Sunday, and he sure played like he had something to prove. Queen finished the day with a team-high 10 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a crucial fumble recovery just before halftime. He led the Steelers defense in a dominating performance against arguably the league's best offense, helping Pittsburgh win 18-16 on home turf.
After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave the Ravens another brutal reminder of their decision this offseason.
"One man's trash is another man's treasure," Tomlin said. "I'm glad he is on our team."
It was obviously an emotional game for Queen, but maybe not as emotional as expected. There was a little bit of chippiness, sure, but nothing too out of the ordinary for him.
"I thought back then I would be a little more [ticked] off. I woke up this morning, and I didn't feel any anger," Queen said. "I just felt content with life and the game and just being where I'm supposed to be. ... God put me in this place for a reason. I was just heated at the situation that occurred. So I just gave my faith to God and trusted Him that I was in the right place for a reason."
This game will loom large in the AFC North race for both teams. Pittsburgh now holds a 1.5-game lead over Baltimore, and notably, the Ravens no longer control their own destiny in the division. So, even if the Ravens win out, they'd still need some help from the Steelers' opponents to earn their second-straight AFC North crown.
The two teams will meet again in Baltimore on Dec. 21, and while there may not be as much emotion for Queen the second time around, that game should still be a good one.
