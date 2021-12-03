Steelers Preparing for 'Goons' on Ravens Defensive Line

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is wary of the Ravens "goons" on the defensive line, primarily nose tackle Brandon Williams and defensive end Calais Campbell.

Baltimore held the Browns' top rushing attack to just 40 yards on 17 carries in Week 12. The Ravens will look to keep that momentum against Pittsburgh.

"They've got some goons up front," Tomlin said. "It's going to require four hands to move them."

The Steelers have the league's 28th rushing attack, averaging 87. yards per game.

Pittsburgh is led by running back Najee Harris, who has run for 708 yards and has also 352 yards receiving.

Containing Harris has been a point of emphasis this week for Baltimore.

"[He’s a] multi-talented faceted running back," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s big, strong [and] fast. He has great vision. As you said, he runs routes out of the backfield. He lines up out there and runs routes. He can catch it. He’s just an elusive … For such a big [running] back, he’s very elusive. [He’s] a tackle breaker-type guy.”

Overall, the Ravens are ranked second against the run, allowing 84.2 yards per game. Baltimore also tackled better against the Browns, an area where the team has struggled over parts of the season.

As far as being called "goons," the Ravens are embracing that characterization.

“Definitely a compliment, definitely a compliment," Williams said. "We’ve got a bunch of guys on the defensive line who are about that life, and they’re ready to put it all on the field. They’ve got a motor just like anyone else, and they’re here to prove it.”