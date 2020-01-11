RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

The Street: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Too Good to Get Upset by Titans

Todd Karpovich

byBill Enright

The Ravens look to advance to the AFC Championship while the Titans try to pull off another upset on the road.

AFC Divisional Playoff: Titans at Ravens

Titans running back Derrick Henry carried (pun very much intended) his team into the AFC Divisional Round where MVP Candidate Lamar Jackson and his Ravens teammates have been patiently waiting.

You can watch the entire video here:

https://www.thestreet.com/fantasy/football/ravens-titans-playoff-2019

While Baltimore (14-2) was resting and strategizing during their bye week, Tennessee (9-7) was pulling of an impressive upset in New England with a 20-13 victory over the Patriots. 

Henry toted the rock 34 times for 182 yards and a score which amounted to 66 percent of the team's total yards. But can the Titans rely on Henry to once again lead them to a victory? As I pointed out in our Fantasy Running Back Rankings video, the Ravens have let up 104 yards or less in four of their last five games and just one opponent had more than 24 rushing attempts in six of their last seven. Those aren't good statistical trends if the Titans plan on leaning Henry again.

But then there's this stat that does favor the Titans courtesy of the NFL: The Ravens led the NFL with 3,296 rushing yards in the regular season, the most by a team in a single season in NFL history. The Titans ranked third in the league with 2,223 rushing yards in 2019, led by the NFL’s leading rusher Derrick Henry, who rushed for 1,540 yards this season.This marks the fourth time the team with the top rushing offense met the team with the league’s leading rusher in the postseason in the Super Bowl era. In each of the matchups, the team with the league’s leading rusher has won. This marks the fourth time the team with the top rushing offense met the team with the league’s leading rusher in the postseason in the Super Bowl era. In each of the matchups, the team with the league’s leading rusher has won.

Titans Maven, David Boclair and Ravens Maven, Todd Karpovich joined Bull Market Fantasy to discuss this AFC playoff match-up. Both team reporters made their predictions in the interview including how they both think Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Offense will be too much for the Titans to handle.

Here's some more stats and interesting data about this game courtesy of NFL Communications. 

  • The Titans and Ravens have three prior playoff meetings, with Baltimore holding a 2-1 lead. On their way to a Super Bowl XXXV victory, the Ravens picked up a win at Tennessee in the 2000 Divisional playoffs. The Ravens also won a 2008 Divisional playoff in Nashville, while the Titans won a 2003 Wild Card game in Baltimore.
  • Tennessee won a playoff game for the second time in three seasons with a road triumph at New England last week. The Titans are the fourth team since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to feature the league’s top-rated passer and rushing champion. Quarterback RYAN TANNEHILL led the NFL with a 117.5 passer rating during the regular season, while running back DERRICK HENRY – who led the league with 1,540 rushing yards – rushed for 182 yards and a TD last week, the most rushing yards in a postseason game since Green Bay’s RYAN GRANT (201) on Jan. 12, 2008, in a 2007 Divisional playoff win over Seattle at Lambeau Field.
  • The Ravens, who led the league with 33.2 points per game, had a league-high 12 players named to the Pro Bowl after a franchise-best 14 wins. Baltimore broke the NFL’s single-season record with 3,296 rushing yards, including 1,206 from LAMAR JACKSON, the most single-season yards by a quarterback in NFL history. Tight end MARK ANDREWS led NFL tight ends with 10 receiving touchdowns and caught a team-best 64 passes. Cornerback MARCUS PETERS in 2019 had five interceptions.

On Wild Card Weekend, Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s 20-13 victory over New England. With at least 150 rushing yards on Saturday, Henry would join Pro Football Hall of Famers MARCUS ALLEN (three games), TERRELL DAVIS (two) and FRANCO HARRIS (two), as well as LE’VEON BELL (two) as the only players to rush for at least 150 yards in consecutive postseason games in NFL history.

Henry has rushed for 366 yards in his first three career postseason games. With at least 134 rushing yards on Saturday, Henry would become the third player to rush for at least 500 yards in their first four career postseason games in NFL history.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hollywood Brown Excited for First NFL Playoff Action

Ravens receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had some memorable moments in his rookie season. Overall, Brown finished his first season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Ravens produce the league's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 point per game). Brown's seven touchdown receptions tied Marlon Brown (2013) and Torrey Smith (2011) for the most by a rookie in team history.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Lauds Ravens Unselfishness

The Ravens players on offense never complained about not getting enough touches. The defenders were focused on making an impact and not worried about their statistics even though several of those players are slated to hit the free-agent market this offseason. Coach John Harbaugh said that type of attitude has led to the team's success. The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time in their history.

Todd Karpovich

by

Dillon88

Ground Control: Ravens-Titans Will Battle in the Trenches

There's no secret as to how the Ravens and Titans are going to attack one another. Both teams want to establish an effective running game to set the tone in their AFC divisional round matchup on Jan. 11. While Tennessee has the best running back in the game with Derrick Henry, the Ravens had the best rushing attack in league history behind quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

by

Dillon88

For Ravens, The Biggest Game Is the Next One

The Baltimore Ravens earned a first round bye in the NFL Playoffs and they have the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Although most pundits are now picking the Ravens to be Super-Bowl bound, the team realizes they're a long way from being crowned anything at all. The steepest part of the mountain is ahead, and in order to reach the summit on top, they'll have to power through the rough terrain.

Trevor Woods

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Titans: Matchups to Watch

The No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens are set to host the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 11 in a prime-time game. Here are the key matchups.

Trevor Woods

by

Dillon88

Mark Ingram's Status Still Uncertain for Divisional Playoff Game Against Titans

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram's status remains up in the air for the divisional round game against the Titans after he suffered an injury in Week 16.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

AFC Divisional Round: Ravens-Titans Preview, Prediction

The top-seeded Ravens play No. 6 Tennessee in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Baltimore is heavy favorites, but the Titans have confidence after an emotional victory on the road against New England. Baltimore leads the all-time postseason series 2-1 against Tennessee.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Vlog: Notes from the Castle Jan. 9

The Ravens got some good news Thursday, Jan. 9, when running back Mark Ingram was back on the practice field. However, coach John Harbaugh was coy about the running back's status earlier this week. He also downplayed the significance of Ingram's return to the practice field.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Second-Year Ravens Feel More Prepared for Playoffs

Several Ravens learned a hard lesson about the NFL playoffs as rookies last season. Baltimore had a couple of early miscues and never seemed to match the intensity and speed of the Los Angeles Chargers in a 23-17 loss in the wild-card round. Several of those players are confident they'll take those lessons into the divisional game against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11. They don't expect another disappointing performance.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Earl Thomas: Ravens Are 'Locked In'

Ravens safety Earl Thomas fully understands what it takes to win a Super Bowl.He helped the Seattle Seahawks secure their first NFL championship in 2014. Thomas is now playing a key role for the Ravens and their hunt for a third Vice Lombardi Trophy. Baltimore (14-2) won the AFC North and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. As a result, the Ravens earned a bye in the opening round and are preparing to take on the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW