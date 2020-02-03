RavenCountry
Former Ravens Suggs Gets Second Super Ring with Kansas City Chiefs

Todd Karpovich

There was speculation earlier this season that Terrell Suggs was poised for a homecoming in Baltimore. 

The veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13 and was placed on waivers three days later. He was eligible to become a free agent if he went unclaimed.

Suggs reportedly wanted resign with the Ravens, the team where he spent the previous 16 seasons. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs claimed Suggs off waivers and he decided to sign with the team. 

The situation could not have worked out better because Suggs earned his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs 31-20 victory over the 49ers on Feb. 2.

"You're always going to have feelings for your first love," Suggs told the media about the change from Baltimore to Kanas City. "There's always going to be something there. It's your first love."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said it was a mutual decision to part ways. Arizona was out of playoff contention and wanted to focus on getting some younger players more experience in games.

Suggs had 5.5 sacks in 13 games in Arizona, but was dealing with hamstring and back injuries. Suggs, who is the Ravens’ franchise leader in sacks (132.5) and games played (229), signed with his hometown Cardinals in the offseason after he and Baltimore could not agree on a deal.

The Ravens beat Arizona 23-17 in Week 2. Suggs finished with three tackles.

“It was bittersweet. It was good to be back, and it was great to play in the stadium where I played most of my career," Suggs said after the game. "I really wanted to win, but this was the weirdest thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

Suggs played in the final two regular-season games for the Chiefs and finished wth a sack. He also had two tackles in the Super-Bowl victory over the 49ers. 

Now, he must decide if wants to retire this offseason and perhaps play for a third Lombardi championship. 

Ravens Free-Agent Primer: Wide Receivers

The Ravens will be looking to add a playmaker or two at wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson and the downfield passing attack. The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of available funds, GM Eric DeCosta can be active in the free agent market. Here are some players (listed alphabetically) that might draw interest from Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

by

Theronimo

Harbaugh Named NFL Coach of the Year

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was named the 2019 AP Coach of the Year for the first time his career. Harbaugh finished ahead of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shannahan by a decisive 27-14 vote count. The Ravens captured the AFC North title for the second-consecutive season behind a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Baltimore also set a franchise record for victories (14-2) behind an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2) and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.6).

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Offensive Line

The offensive line helped the Ravens set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg). Baltimore also became the first team in league history to average at least 200 rushing (206.0) and 200 net passing (201.6) yards per game in a season.

Todd Karpovich

Greg Roman Named NFL's Top Assistant

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Roman was also named the Assistant of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.after overseeing an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Todd Karpovich

Jackson Named NFL MVP By Unanimous Vote

Lamar Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23. Jackson also won MVP awards from the Maxwell Football Club and the Professional Football Writers of America.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Confident Baltimore Will Be Destination for Free-Agent Receivers

Last offseason, Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged certain wide receivers might not have been all that excited about joining an offense that mainly focused on the run. He players would be mistaken to undermine the ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw the ball downfield. Fast forward one year and Baltimore could be a key destination for veteran wideouts that want to make an impact with a record-setting attack.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson's Popularity Extends to the Kids of Rival NFL Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson-mania has been sweeping the nation for much of the past six months His No. 8 Ravens jersey consistently sells out and he is challenged to keep restocking his personal clothing line, Era 8 Apparel. Jackson also has an unlikely admirer in Baylen Brees, the son of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The younger Brees and Jackson connected at the Pro Bowl.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Hall-of Famer Ed Reed Gets Back to His College Roots at Miami

Ed Reed will be remembered as one of the NFL's greatest players during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. The former safety and Hall-of-Famer is also widely regarded at his alma mater, the University of Miami. Reed is getting back to his college roots as the Hurricane's new Chief of Staff, head coach Manny Diaz announced. Reed’s hire is pending completion of a standard University background check.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ready to Embark on 2020 as Super-Bowl Favorites

In the next week or so, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, general manage Eric DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and other decision-making staff will convene in Florida to outline the plan for the upcoming season. Expectations will be high for the Ravens once again, and anything short of a Super Bowl run will be seen as a disappointment. The team raised the bar in 2019 with a record-setting regular season and MVP performance by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are confident they just have to fill a few roster holes to boost an already, young talented roster,

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Tight End

The Ravens don't need to worry about boosting their group of tight ends this offseason. That unit, consisting of Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst, is among the best in the league. "The three tight ends, the three-headed monster,” Andrews said. “All these guys, Hayden, Nick, these guys are flat out ball players. It’s cool to see.” Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Todd Karpovich