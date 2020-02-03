Former Ravens Suggs Gets Second Super Ring with Kansas City Chiefs

There was speculation earlier this season that Terrell Suggs was poised for a homecoming in Baltimore.

The veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13 and was placed on waivers three days later. He was eligible to become a free agent if he went unclaimed.

Suggs reportedly wanted resign with the Ravens, the team where he spent the previous 16 seasons. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs claimed Suggs off waivers and he decided to sign with the team.

The situation could not have worked out better because Suggs earned his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs 31-20 victory over the 49ers on Feb. 2.

"You're always going to have feelings for your first love," Suggs told the media about the change from Baltimore to Kanas City. "There's always going to be something there. It's your first love."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said it was a mutual decision to part ways. Arizona was out of playoff contention and wanted to focus on getting some younger players more experience in games.

Suggs had 5.5 sacks in 13 games in Arizona, but was dealing with hamstring and back injuries. Suggs, who is the Ravens’ franchise leader in sacks (132.5) and games played (229), signed with his hometown Cardinals in the offseason after he and Baltimore could not agree on a deal.

The Ravens beat Arizona 23-17 in Week 2. Suggs finished with three tackles.

“It was bittersweet. It was good to be back, and it was great to play in the stadium where I played most of my career," Suggs said after the game. "I really wanted to win, but this was the weirdest thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

Suggs played in the final two regular-season games for the Chiefs and finished wth a sack. He also had two tackles in the Super-Bowl victory over the 49ers.

Now, he must decide if wants to retire this offseason and perhaps play for a third Lombardi championship.