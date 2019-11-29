Raven
Super Bowl Hype Not Affecting Ravens' Focus

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens have a clear goal of winning the Super Bowl this season.

The players are not backing down from those expectations.

Some of the oddsmakers agree and the Ravens leapfrogged New England as Super Bowl favorites this week, according to BetOnline.

The Ravens can make another strong case for being the NFL's best team with a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

"Every team wants to chase the Super Bowl. That's why we're playing the game. [It's] not just, 'Oh, I want to win this game.' Win one game and go 1-15 – that's not a goal," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "Everyone wants to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, but it just takes us a long time to get to it. 

"Each and every week, [we're] trying to get better and better and win games week-in, week-out. We're on the right track. There are a lot of teams on the right track right now. But we have the 49ers this week, and that's what we're focused on,” he said.

Earl Thomas won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. He's feeling the same vibe in Baltimore. The Ravens signed Thomas in the offseason to a four-year, $55-million deal. After a slow start, he is playing at a high level and the Ravens' secondary is among the best in the league. 

When asked whether this week's game against San Francisco could be a Super Bowl preview, Thomas said:  "You think the 49ers are going to the Super Bowl? It could be. Let's see. When the Super Bowl comes, whoever we play, they're going to be in trouble."

Receiver Willie Snead said all the Super Bowl hype will go away if the Ravens lose to San Francisco. That's why the team has to stay focused and can't look past the upcoming game.

“It’s definitely humbling, but right now, we’re just trying to take it one game at a time," Snead said. "We know the potential that we could have. We know the matchup. The last time the Ravens were in the Super Bowl, it was huge. But right now, the whole reason that we’re in this position is [because] we’ve taken it one game at a time. 

"I feel like we have to continue to take that approach, and everything that everybody is talking about will come up. It’s just going to take some time, and we can’t look too far ahead, because we have the 49ers in our face."

