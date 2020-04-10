What are the fantasy implications if the Baltimore Ravens select Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins?

In the above video, Sports Illustrated fantasy experts Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo, and Jamie Eisner discuss where Higgins might stack up in fantasy drafts and how his presence affects other Ravens playmakers.

Higgins caught 59 passes with 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, earning an All-ACC first-team selection. He has the talent to make an impact as a rookie.

The Ravens want to take advantage of the number of talented wide receivers available in this year's NFL Draft. General manager Eric DeCosta is confident the team can find value throughout the draft.

However, DeCosta would likely have to use a first-round selection to grab Higgins, who would be a good fit in the Ravens system.

"I think it's just the amount of really good players in the draft at that position. In most years, you probably expect those players to fill up the first three rounds," DeCosta said. "We think this year that there's a really good chance to get a guy that can probably be a starter for you in the fifth round of the draft."

The Ravens used their first round pick (25th overall) last to select wide receiver Marquise Brown in the first round. They also took Miles Boykin in the third round. The question is whether DeCosta would be willing to use a first-round pick on a receiver two years in a row.

"This year, we have a lot of guys highly rated in the first four, five, six rounds," DeCosta said. "It's exciting for a team that needs receivers because you feel like you have an opportunity to really add an impact guy all the way through the draft."