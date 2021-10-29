Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Tee Martin on Hollywood Brown: 'One of Best Trackers of Deep Balls'

    Wide receiver leads team in targets, yards, touchdowns.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown got behind the Bengals secondary and caught an over-the-shoulder 39-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson.

    It was no surprise to Baltimore wide receivers coach Tee Martin, who has seen Brown excel over the season. 

    "He’s one of the best trackers of deep balls that I’ve ever coached," Martin said. "It’s a natural thing. You saw it in college. I recruited him out of JUCO [junior college]; he’s always had that ability. I’ve known him for a long time, and he’s always been one of the better deep ball trackers of the ball.”

    Brown leads the Ravens with 566 yards receiving with six touchdowns. He's also been targeted a team-high 57 times and has 37 receptions. 

    This is a big year for Brown because the Ravens must decide whether they're going to pick up his fifth-year option next season.

    So far, Brown is showing his value. 

    “I just think with his preparation, I’m the proudest of him with how he’s approaching the professional side of the game during the week," Martin said. "Sundays are a result of during the week, and I think he’s made the best strides of being out early every day, asking for more, [asking] what drill can we do to work on this, and really attacking issues. 

    '"It’s one thing to recognize it, but it’s another thing to accept it and then go and work on it. I think he’s done a really good job of just coming to work every day, and we’re seeing the results of that on game day.”

