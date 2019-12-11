The 'Baltimore Bullies' Are Back

Earlier in the season, the Ravens were struggling to get to the quarterback and opposing receivers were running freely in the secondary.

The Ravens corrected those problems over the current nine-game winning streak and they are back to being the "Baltimore Bullies."

Safety Earl Thomas gives much of the credit to defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale for making the necessary adjustments, especially with a more aggressive pass rush.

“It has a little bit to do with ‘Wink’. It has a little bit to do with the communication," Thomas said. "It’s getting better. And we’re starting to see the same concepts over and over now at this time in the season. That’s been helping, as well.”

Baltimore has the league's sixth-ranked defense, allowing 314.6 yards per game. The Ravens are ranked second in red-zone defense.

In the past three games, Baltimore has registered 10 sacks. Thomas earned the first sack of his 10-year career Week 14 against Buffalo.

"It felt good, but the penalty kind of threw me off," Thomas said. "I thought it was clean. They said I pushed the guy’s helmet in the ground, but ‘Big Baby’ [Brandon Williams] really just bumped into me from the back and the reaction from him made me kind of like make the move into the QB.

"But the refs thought it was a dirty play. But they saw it on replay, and they came back and said it was good.”

Linebacker Matthew Judon has also played a key role in the resurgence of the Ravens' defense. He leads the team with a career-high 8.5 sacks. Judon also has 28 quarterback hits, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Judon, a fifth-round draft pick from Grand Valley State in 2016, is a free agent this offseason and has put himself in position for a huge payday. For now, he is simply focused on getting the Ravens back to the Super Bowl.

"We were looking porous as a defense, allowing everything to happen to us,”Judon said. “We just came in as a defense and came together. We added some pieces that we needed. We put it into motion, it’s working for us. Shout-out to our coaches, each and every one of hem. They know what to call in a time of need. They’re calling it and they’re not being shy about it.

“Just to get in (the playoffs) isn’t enough. We got in last year, it wasn’t enough."